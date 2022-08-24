A Winder man flees on foot while being detained during a traffic investigation by the Winder Police Department (WPD), who later determined he provided a false name and birthdate.
David Leeland Tanner, Jr., 38, was the passenger of a truck involved in a traffic stop on Miles Patrick Road Aug. 16. The driver of the truck, Jacob Moore, was arrested as a result of the traffic stop.
In the search for Tanner, WPD officers went to Moore’s address in Winder, where they spoke with his parents, who both denied recognizing Tanner’s photo.
According to the police report, “based on the tension and their nervous behavior it was very obvious they knew more than they were willing to say.”
Once officers confirmed Tanner’s identity after contacting his cousin, the person who’s name and birthdate he used while under arrest, officers found an active warrant for Tanner’s arrest through Barrow County, where he’s on felony probation.
Officers obtained a warrant to search the Moore home, where Tanner was eventually found hiding under blankets on the floor of a bedroom.
While being searched at the Barrow County Jail, a bag of marijuana fell out of Tanner’s shorts.
He was charged with the following: theft by taking of government property; giving false name and birthdate; possession and use of drug related objects; escape; seat belt violation; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. and probation violation.
Other incidents reported to the WPD from Aug. 8-17 include:
• Identity theft fraud when using possessing identifying information concerning a person Aug. 8 at 533 Scrooch Court, Winder, where a woman reported receiving a fraudulent check from a new data entry job she found online.
• Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person Aug. 9 at 25 E Midland Avenue, Winder, where a woman reported someone used her personal information to apply for a loan.
• Financial transaction fraud Aug. 10 at 253 Ryan Road, Winder, where a man reported being scammed out of $900 by a loan company based out of Jacksonville, Fla.
• Criminal damage to property; theft by taking Aug. 11 at 89. Sims Road, Winder, where a woman reported multiple pieces of hunting equipment stolen and damaged from her multi-acre wooded property.
• Hit and run with nonserious injury and/or damage Aug. 11 at W May Street, Winder, where a woman came to the Winder PD lobby after he vehicle was rear ended by an unknown vehicle.
• Damage to property Aug. 12 at 180 Bellingrath Drive, Winder, where a woman reported her mailbox and post were damaged by her neighbor while he was backing out of his driveway.
• Lost/found property Aug. 12 at 161 James Albert Johnson Avenue, Winder, where a Barrow County Sheriff deputy found a black Glock 42 along with five rounds in a magazine in the road on Williamson Street.
• Battery-Family Violence Aug. 12 at 232 Sherwood Drive, Winder, where a physical altercation between two sisters occurred.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle Aug. 12 at 8 N Broad Street, Winder, where a man reported his truck was struck by another truck while parked unattended in a parking lot.
• Theft by taking Aug. 12 at 28 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a man reported his gray 2022 Chevy Tahoe was missing from his grandmother’s house.
• No insurance; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving while license suspended or revoked Aug. 13 at N Broad Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; driving without a valid license Aug. 13 at 163 Martin Luther Kind Jr. Drive, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost/found property Aug. 13 at 297 Georgia Avenue, Winder, where a woman reported leaving her wallet on top of her vehicle and was unable to find it.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking Aug. 13 at 146 N Center Street, Winder, where a man reported his Springfield Hell Cat 9 mm handgun missing from his truck.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property Aug. 14 at 236 N Broad Street, Winder, where a woman reported losing her phone at the coin laundry.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 14 at 750 High Hope Road, Lawrenceville, where a prisoner transport was conducted.
• Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence Aug. 15 at W Midland Avenue, Winder, where a physical altercation between a male and female occurred.
• Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; manufacture/possess ETC, C.S. or counterfeit substance or marijuana near park/housing project; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; crossing guard line of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to obey traffic control device; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance Aug. 15 at N Beulah Street, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony Aug. 15 at 169 W Athens Street, Winder, where a man left his photo ID bracelet behind in a vehicle he broke into.
• Theft by taking Aug. 16 at 400 Harpy Eagle Drive, Winder, where a man reported a set of Ford rims and tires, a motorcycle cover, four fishing poles and a mountain bike were taken from his property.
• Damage to property Aug. 16 at 124 Ashwood Drive, Winder, where a woman reported her brick mailbox had been knocked over and busted.
• Sexual battery; public indecency Aug. 16 at 208 N Broad Street, Winder, where a man inside the store exposed himself and began masturbating in front of a woman.
• Lost and found property Aug. 16 at 50 Brad Akins Drive, Winder, where a woman reported losing her wallet.
• Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects Aug. 16 at 401 Gainesville Hwy., where a vehicle was found with the passenger door open with both occupants slumped over.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; escape; interference with government property; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; safety belt violation; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer Aug. 16 at 506 Miles Patrick Road, Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries involving an overturned vehicle occurred.
• Arrest warrant Aug. 17 at 133 James Albert Johnson Avenue, Winder, where a woman known to have an active warrant was observed exiting her vehicle.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony; theft by taking Aug. 17 at 132 Williamsburg Way, Winder, where a man reported his pistol was stolen from car while parked in his driveway.
• Arrest warrant serviced Aug. 17 at 292 E 5th Street, Winder, where a man with an active warrant reported his vehicle stolen from Jackson County.
