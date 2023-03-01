The property manager of the Winder Village Mobile Home Park reported to Winder Police a man had been living in a shed in the mobile home park without permission. The woman who owns the shed told police she wanted him removed. Police were able to locate the suspect in the shed and arrested him without incident as he was wanted out of Banks County for a felony probation violation. No other charges were filed.
COUPLE FALLS VICTIM TO FACEBOOK DOG SCAM
A couple was scammed by a man claiming to sell Goldendoodle puppies for $50 each on Facebook Messenger. Once the couple sent the suspect money over CashApp, he told them to send an additional $50 for registration fees and paperwork, raising the suspicions of the couple. When the couple tried to get their money back, the suspect told them it was nonrefundable.
Upon further instigation, Winder police reverse image searched the photo used on the Facebook post and found the photo was used in a similar Facebook scam out of Virginia in July 2022.
When police tracked down the suspect, he told police his Facebook account was hacked. Due to lack of information on whether the suspect’s Facebook account was hacked or not, no charges have been filed.
Other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Damage to property Feb. 8 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 9 at S Jackson St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunkenness Feb. 9 at 111 N Center St., where an intoxicated man was sitting on the front porch of a home that he was not affiliated with.
• Arrest warrant serviced Feb. 10 at 321 Harrison Ln, where a man with an active warrant resides.
• Lost and found property Feb. 10 at 373 Resource Pkwy, where a contracting company reported a license plate missing from one of its dump trucks.
• Hold for other agency Feb. 10 at 401 Gainesville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property Feb. 8 at 34 Stovall St., where a man reported stray dogs damaged his vehicle.
• Driving while license suspended Feb. 10 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost/found property Feb. 10 at 108 E May St., where a man reported a lost identification card.
• Theft by taking Feb. 11 at 46 Village Ct., where a woman reported someone stole two electric scooters from her porch.
• Terroristic threats Feb. 11 from a man who was reported to police by his girlfriend, who told her he was on his way to “kick the door in,” and if she called police, he said he would “shoot at them when they got there.”
• Arrest warrant Feb. 11 at 22 E Williams St., where a woman who had an active warrant resides.
• Criminal damage to property Feb. 12 at Exchange Blvd., where a stop sign was broken and laying on the street.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving while license suspended; arrest warrant Feb. 11 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Striking fixed object Feb. 11 at 111 E May St., where a hit and run occurred.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 12 at 251 Elks St, where a drug overdose was reported.
• Operating unregistered vehicle; driving without a valid license Feb. 12 at 124 2nd St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass Feb. 12 at Jefferson Hwy., where a woman reported an unknown pickup truck threw an unknown object out of a truck and hit the windshield of the rental vehicle she was driving, causing it to crack and dent.
• Lost and found property Feb. 13 at 113 Duke St., where a woman reported her vehicle stolen.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony; theft by taking Feb. 13 at 163 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, where two vehicles were reported to be broken into with items pulled out of the vehicles and laying on the ground.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle Feb. 13 at 213 Exchange Blvd, where a hit and run occurred in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 13 at 354 Addison Dr., where a suspicious man living in a shed at the mobile home park was reportedly stealing from homes.
• Cruelty to animals Feb. 13 at 41 Shenandoah Ct., where two malnourished dogs were at large in a neighborhood.
• Arrest warrant serviced Feb. 13 at 41 Shenandoah Ct., where a man was arrested and charges with cruelty to animals.
• No insurance Feb. 13 at 180 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry; criminal trespass-interference with property Feb. 14 at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where unknown people reportedly entered the fenced property around the Winder Housing Authority barn and threw a bunch of yard tools over the fence.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property Feb. 14 at 9 Stafford St., where an employee at a hotel reported his backpack and jacket missing.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 14 at 895 Whispering Way, where a man was arrested with an active warrant for harassing communications.
• No insurance Feb. 14 at 13 S Center St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 14 at 830 Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; window tint violation Feb. 15 at 209 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 15 at E May St., where a man known to have an active warrant was seen walking on the side of the road by a law enforcement officer.
• Public drunkenness; disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; obstructing police officer Feb. .22 at 362 Emily Circle, where an intoxicated man was trying to get into his girlfriend’s home and began yelling obscenities at law enforcement.
• Possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to obey stop sign Feb. 22 at 2nd St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Feb. 21 at 372 Exchange Blvd., where a man reported damage to his vehicle in a parking lot.
• Damage to property Feb. 21 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where a woman’s vehicle was damaged by a car parked beside her.
• Theft by taking Feb. 21 at 289 Courtyard Cir., where a man reported a refrigerator missing from a rental home while it was unoccupied.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Feb. 18 at 111 E May St., where a man reported his rental car damaged in a parking lot.
• No insurance; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity; failure to register vehicle Feb. 20 at N Center St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession and use of drug related objects Feb. 19 at 127 W May St., where a homeless man was found inside an abandoned building at an old car lot using drugs.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; reckless conduct; possession and use of drug related objects; DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid license; improper lane change Feb. 19 at 458 Jefferson Hwy., where a vehicle accident occurred.
• All other offenses Feb. 18 at 39 E May St., where a man reported he was being harassed.
• Driving while license suspended Feb. 17 at 15 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving within the emergency lane; driving without a valid license Feb. 17 at 8 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence Feb. 17 at 7 S Center St., where a woman went into a restaurant and told employees to call police because her husband hit her with a beer can while she was driving.
• Disturbance non-domestic Feb. 17 a 147 Horton St., where a man reported being hit in the face.
• Arrest warrant services Feb. 17 at 1825 County Services Pkwy., Marietta, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Damage to property Feb. 13 at 50 Brad Akins Dr., where a man reported his vehicle damaged while in a parking lot.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (2); possession and use of drug related objects; driving while license suspended Feb. 17 at 25 Hosch Cir., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Feb. 17 at 555 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Theft by taking Feb. 16 at 154 Sweet Gum Ln., where a man reported his car was broken into and a firearm missing from it.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.; possession and use o drug related objects; expired driver’s license; safety belt violation; brake lights requited Feb. 16 at Corinth Church Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Feb. 16 at 21 Stovall St., where a man reported kids in his neighborhood vandalized his deceased cat’s grave.
