The property manager of the Winder Village Mobile Home Park reported to Winder Police a man had been living in a shed in the mobile home park without permission. The woman who owns the shed told police she wanted him removed. Police were able to locate the suspect in the shed and arrested him without incident as he was wanted out of Banks County for a felony probation violation. No other charges were filed.

