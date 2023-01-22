Exactly eight months after being arrested, Sean Richard May, 41, of Winder, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 13, for a slew of child sex charges including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (two counts) and cruelty to children in the first degree.
May plead guilty to all charges in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole.
During Friday’s hearing, the victim and the victim’s mother both addressed Superior Court Judge Wayne McLocklin and court officials with impact statements detailing how this case has affected their lives forever. May spoke to the victim directly apologizing for his actions.
"You destroyed me in ways I didn't think possible," the victim told May while reading her victim impact statement.
"I feel like we can finally begin the healing process now," said the victim's mother. "I’m so proud of my daughter too, her words were powerful in the courtroom."
