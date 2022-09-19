Jones

Ralph Jones Jr. 

Ralph Haywood Jones, Jr., 30, of Winder, has been sentenced after shooting two women June 10, 2019, including his ex-girlfriend – the mother of his children – whom he shot, kidnapped and drove to South Carolina, where he abandoned her in a parking lot without seeking medical attention.

Jones left the other woman, a friend of his ex-girlfriend, lying in a driveway in Winder and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

