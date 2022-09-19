Ralph Haywood Jones, Jr., 30, of Winder, has been sentenced after shooting two women June 10, 2019, including his ex-girlfriend – the mother of his children – whom he shot, kidnapped and drove to South Carolina, where he abandoned her in a parking lot without seeking medical attention.
Jones left the other woman, a friend of his ex-girlfriend, lying in a driveway in Winder and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court, on June 10, 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were scheduled to visit their children during a supervised visitation. His ex-girlfriend asked a friend to accompany them on the trip because she didn't want to be left alone with Jones during the car ride.
As the trio prepared for the drive, Jones shot the friend of his ex-girlfriend in the abdomen and left her lying in a driveway in Winder. He also shot his ex-girlfriend in the back of the neck. Jones drove his ex-girlfriend to Fair Play, SC, where he abandoned her, along with his car, in a store parking lot. Officers found her bleeding and incoherent from the gunshot wound. Jones was arrested hiding in bushes near the store.
Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Jones pled guilty to kidnapping on April 18, 2022.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Winder Police Department, and the Oconee County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office.
“Jones’s horrific violence resulted in significant trauma to his victims, their families and his children,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.
“Fortunately, the quick response of our local law enforcement partners prevented the victims’ deaths. The intersection of domestic and firearms violence poses a serious risk to public safety and remains a top priority for our office and federal, state and local law enforcement.”
“The only thing to be thankful for after Jones’s reign of terror is that no one was killed, even though he showed a disregard for human life,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.
“Through the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, the FBI will continue to work with our partners to save lives and remove violent offenders from our streets.”
“This investigation represents a great example of several layers of agencies working together to help protect our citizens and help bring justice to victims of a terrible violent crime. Officers and medical responders of local agencies in Georgia initially responded and then collaborated with officers in South Carolina and helped get treatment for the injured and arrest Jones. During the investigation, federal authorities became involved to assist in the investigation and the US Attorney’s office persistently pursued a strong prosecution. A great team effort of multiple agencies. The Winder Police department appreciates the teamwork. Because of these efforts, a violent offender is taken off the streets,” said Chief Jim Fullington, Winder Police Department.
“Cooperation between law enforcement agencies is critical to citizen safety and the events of June 10, 2019, demonstrates that,” according to Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.
“After receiving information from the Winder Police Department that a suspect in a crime from their jurisdiction may be located in Oconee County, SC, we located the victim in a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in Fair Play. Based on information we had obtained, Jones was located just down the road and was arrested and charged with a being a Fugitive from Justice in our County. The Sheriff's Office also assisted Winder Police with obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle. The importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies cannot be overstated and we are grateful that Jones is being held accountable for the crimes he has committed.”
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen prosecuted the case.
For further information please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office atUSAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6016. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.
