A domestic dispute turned violent July 10 at a home on Bush Chapel Road in Winder when a man pulled out a knife and started stabbing another man during a physical altercation.
Officers from the Winder Police Department (WPD) were able to respond to the scene and separate the two men before any life-threatening injuries were sustained.
According to the stabbing victim, he, his girlfriend and her roommate, Darryl Walker, 36, were “chilling” at her house when Walker became jealous of the couple and the two men began arguing.
He said Walker pushed him, and after he pushed Walker back, Walker grabbed a knife and began stabbing him repeatedly.
Officers located the knife underneath the front porch steps of the residence, which is where the men were standing when officers arrived at the scene. WPD reported the blade of the knife was about three inches in length and was found broken.
Walker was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Walker was later charged with failure to register himself as a sex offender July 12 after further investigation by WPD.
The following are other incidents reported by the WPD to July 7-13:
• Simple assault-Family Violence; disorderly conduct July 7 at 839 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a woman reported being afraid of her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.
• Sexual battery; pubic indecency; criminal trespass July 7 at 59 W May Street, where a man exposed himself and started masturbating on the check-out counter at a convenience store.
• Lost and found property July 7 at 25 E Midland Avenue, where a man reported losing his passport.
• Forgery July 4 at 43 S Broad Street, where a woman reported receiving a fraudulent check.
• Theft by shoplifting July 7 at 285 N Broad Street, where a woman attempted to steal food from the salad bar at a grocery store.
• No insurance July 7 at W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Identity theft July 8 at 309 Township Lane, Winder, where a woman reported someone used her information to open an account and purchase a tablet.
• Damage to property July 7 at 132 Northridge Drive, where a man’s vehicle was struck by lightning.
• Traffic complaint/investigation July 8 at 233 E Broad Street, where a man reported a car tire hit his vehicle while he was driving.
• Disorderly conduct; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects July 9 at 300 Loganville Hwy., (Fort Yargo State Park), where a family refused to leave a campsite after being asked to leave due to a man’s yelling and cussing.
• Damage to property July 10 at 160 W Candler Street, where a tree fell on an occupied house during a storm.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle July 10 at 35 N Broad Street, where a hit and run occurred in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant; improper passing in no passing zone; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration July 11 at 51 W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Drug investigation July 11 at 186 W Athens Street, where an employee found drugs on the floor of a retail store.
• Fraud July 11 at 20 Lee Street, where a woman reported her email being hacked resulting in bank fraud.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle July 11 at 208 N Broad Street, where a woman’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle in a parking lot causing functional damage.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; driving while license suspended or revoked; tag light required July 12 at E Midland Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property (business) July 12 at 157 W May Street, where a customer broke the window of the front door of a business after swinging it open aggressively.
• DUI-alcohol; duty upon striking unattended vehicle July 12 at 177 W Athens Street, where an intoxicated man struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
• Abandoned vehicle July 13 at 41 Lee Street, where a disabled vehicle was left sitting in a city-owned parking lot for four days.
• Damage to property June 21 at 660 Iris Lane, where a man reported his vehicle damaged while parked in a parking lot.
