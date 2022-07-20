A domestic dispute turned violent July 10 at a home on Bush Chapel Road in Winder when a man pulled out a knife and started stabbing another man during a physical altercation.

Officers from the Winder Police Department (WPD) were able to respond to the scene and separate the two men before any life-threatening injuries were sustained.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.