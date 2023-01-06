The City of Winder Mayor and Council plan to attend a retreat to discuss the vision, goals and direction for the city. A quorum of members will be present.
The retreat will be held at the Brasstown Valley Resort, located at 6321 Highway 76 in Young Harris, Ga. at the following dates and times:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.