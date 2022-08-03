The Winder Police Department will begin using traffic enforcement speed devices at several schools inside the city limits to increase safety for students, parents, teachers and anyone else traveling through the school zones.
As a part of the program, speed studies were conducted in school zones during school hours for a five-day period to see how many vehicles were speeding.
This program, which starts this month includes a 30-day warning period beginning Wednesday, August 3. During this warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine.
The warning period ends on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and violators will start receiving citations in the mail.
These citations will be considered a civil violation not a traffic violation. This means they will not add points to an individual’s license or be reported to an individual’s insurance company.
According to Winder Police Chief Jim Fullington, appropriate signage is in place that instructs drivers to slow down when they are in our school zones.
“Our school zones are posted with speed limit signs, flashing lights, speed monitors, and additional road signs so they know they are in a school zone.”
Speeding vehicles are defined as any vehicle traveling in excess of 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and the cameras will capture vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
Enforcement utilizing the speed zone cameras will occur an hour before and after school begins and ends. However, speed limits are always monitored by law enforcement.
Fullington believes this effort will enhance school zone safety.
“We’re committed to safeguarding our kids with this new initiative in Winder. We hope to experience the same outcome as the other schools in our County, where drivers slowed down. Please drive safely in our school zones and in our community,” said Fullington.
