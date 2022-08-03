The Winder Police Department will begin using traffic enforcement speed devices at several schools inside the city limits to increase safety for students, parents, teachers and anyone else traveling through the school zones. 

As a part of the program, speed studies were conducted in school zones during school hours for a five-day period to see how many vehicles were speeding. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.