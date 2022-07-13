Over recent months, the Winder Police Department (WPD) has introduced a comfort and emotional support K9 to the community as part of its "community policing" efforts.
The 3-year-old chocolate lab, Lily, specializes in calming people, especially children, in the midst of any crisis, tragic or emotional event.
After completing her necessary training, Lily started her shift with WPD in May and is partnered with Sgt. Roper.
Lily has since become a star at recent public events and school and daycare visits.
Lily's most recent appearance was at the Winder Public Library July 12 for its Child ID event. "If you see sweet Lily out, make sure you stop by and say hi. She loves attention," wrote the WPD on a social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.