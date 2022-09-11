The Winder Police Department seeks the public's help in identifying subjects involved in a smash-and-grab burglary Sept. 2 just before 2 a.m.
According to a BOLO issued by the WPD, three suspects were seen on video surveillance footage smashing the glass door of the business, rushing into the store, where they began smashing the counters and putting merchandise into duffel bags.
The first suspect was dressed in all black, wearing a head torch with a yellow band. Authorities said the first person brought a vehicle trunk organizer.
The second suspect was wearing a Jordan 23 hoodie with white stripes down the arms, black sweatpants with the word FILA on the left thigh, black and white slides with white socks, and a bright blue baseball cap covering their face. The person was also carrying a distinctive red, white, blue and black backpack.
The third burglar was also dressed in all black with white writing on the front, with what appeared to be a red baseball cap covering their face. The person also had on black pants with white writing on the left thigh. The person took a particular bag hanging on the wall and a Cookies vape pen bag.
All three ran out with their bags full.
If anyone recognizes the suspects or know anything about the crime, call WPD or Capt. Cooper at 770-867-2156.
