Winder City Council conducted what was once the planning and zoning commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 18 before it was abolished last month due to a lack of quorum, which was met with substantial public backlash.
The council hasn’t yet decided whether it will continue the same meeting schedule as the planning board or if it will run those meetings concurrently with their already scheduled work sessions.
In either case, public input will not be affected and will be allotted the same amount of time as it had before the board was abolished.
During the planning meeting, the council and planning staff discussed a number of conditional use requests. One is to allow for the sale of beer and wine at a future Japanese fast-food restaurant off May Street, a second is to allow for the sale of packaged beer and wine in a convenience store within the 316 Innovation Corridor and the third conditional use request discussed is for an Xhale City, a tobacco product retailer, to be located at 372 Exchange Boulevard.
All three applications are recommended for approval by the city’s planning staff and none were met with any public opposition during public hearing.
Other items discussed in the council’s Jan. 18 planning meeting include a variance request to its signage ordinance requested for a future Publix shopping center, which wants to use seven wall signs in a zoning district current ordinance only allows for one at a maximum of 100 square feet. The variance requested asks for roughly 90 square feet.
According to planning staff, the city’s “one size fits all approach” to signage doesn't take into consideration the size of the building. “We need to revisit that sign ordinance as fast as possible, “ said Mayor David Maynard.
Council member Travis Singley agreed with Maynard suggesting the city base the signage limit on the size of the building.
“I think it would be more appropriate to base it on a percentage,” said Singley. The planning staff recommends approving the variance request, which received no opposition during public hearing.
The final item discussed to amend the zoning ordinance of the city to abolish the provisions related to the planning board. Chapter 19 created the planning board, which was abolished last month.
The abolishment of Appendix A of Chapter 19 is necessary in order for tasks of the planning board to be formally passed to the council.
“Is there any way to bring the planning board back?”, asked council member Stephanie Britt. Mayor Maynard said he intends on appointing a new planning board in the future, however struggles to find a group who has the knowledge and desire to do the work.
The amendment to the zoning ordinance was met with opposition, including from Greenway, who reiterated getting rid of the planning board wasn't a good idea, “citizens are getting hurt by this."
“You should be careful what you wish for,” said Greenway to the council.
Ava Thompson also spoke in opposition, stating that "closing any conduit of communication makes no sense for transparency."Two other residents spoke in opposition echoing similar viewpoints on the issue.
The council will meet again for a second discussion on these agenda items Feb. 3 before its next voting session Feb. 8.
