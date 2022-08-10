On Sept. 1, raised rates will take effect for all utility and pubic works customers in the City of Winder. This includes rates for water, sewer and sanitation services.
According to the city, the raised rates are the result of a water and sewer rate study conducted in spring of this year, which calculated the city's future needs for infrastructure and operations.
Through a capital improvement program the city implemented in 2009, Winder's Public Works Department identified a need to replace older pipes, meters and water lines in order to meet projected capacity and produce, treat, store and distribute water to its customers.
Altogether, the city estimates it will need roughly $40 million to update its infrastructure and meet the drinking water needs of its customers, according to a Aug. 9 press release from the city.
According to city administrator Roger Wilhelm, who served as Winder's utilities director from 2009 until 2022, “another catalyst for the updates are the rising cost of operations and maintenance, treatment and distribution of water."
Wilhelm added that regulations on materials used by the city and the labor market are other contributors to the rate increase.
According to Winder’s utilities operations director, Tabatha Knight, “Planning ahead and working to anticipate our customers’ needs will allow us to continue improving the water and sewer systems with expansion and rehabilitation projects," she said.
" Many of our projects require the relocation of underground utility lines to accommodate road improvements and when we can plan for those instances it saves time and taxpayer money," she added.
"Future capital projects for the City’s water department will also become a possibility as result of these new rates," the city said.
Sanitation rates will also increase Sept. 1 due to the increase in costs for providing trash and recycling pick-up.
Winder's utility and sanitation customers will receive an updated rate sheet in their August billing statements.
