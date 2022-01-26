Winder’s budget includes all governmental funds, special revenues, enterprise funds and internal; service funds as well as a project specific capital improvement plan with identified and balanced funding sources. In total, the city’s revenues total $64,483,649 and its expenditures total $83,946,739.
GENERAL FUND
As the primary operating fund for receiving basic services, the general fund’s adopted revenues total $18,043,700 for FY2022. At 50 percent of the city’s fiscal year, it has received 52% of those revenues.
Revenues currently at or above expected levels include the intangible tax at 99%, the liquor by the drink excise tax at 88% and the motor vehicle TAVT at 102%. None of the revenues from the general fund are below expected levels at this point.
“We’re right on track to where we should be,” said city administrator Mandi Cody, who presented the quarterly review to the city council.
On the expenditure side of the general fund, the city has expended $7,534,868, or 42%, of its $18,043,700 of budgeted expenditures for FY2022.
In the second quarter, the city completed the implementation of the IWorQ programming for permitting, licensing and code enforcement, which allows online applications and payments for customers as well as updates to those applications and inspection requests.
Currently, the city has collected almost $750,000 in permitting fees and an additional $103,000 in licensing fees through IWorQ as the new systems are being highly utilized by the city’s customers.
Other performance outcomes Cody mentioned include the implementation of the Granicus agenda software, which also allows online video and audio recording of public meetings and public access.
Recently released its Request for Information (RFI) job postings for event planning services, which was one of the city’s goals for economic development.
The city also recently conducted its first City Fire Academy, where the performed in-house training of its candidates, all of whom passed their outside exams, announced Cody.
Also, in Q2, the city hired a chief financial officer, adopted a pavement management policy, downtown master plan, Rose Hill Cemetery master plan and applied for grant funding for a transportation plan.
The city had allocated funding for transportation plans and later found a grant, which it has pursued instead.
ENTERPRISE FUND
The enterprise funds, or proprietary funds, are shown in different accounts in the budget and are essentially managed as a business. It collects revenues of user related fees to account for day-to-day maintenance operations and capital improvement projects to the utility as well as any savings, which are often referred to as “fund balance” in financial reports.
During the last quarter of FY2022, the city was surprised by news its outside billing service was no longer equipped to provide utility bills to its customers.
“We had to quickly pivot and reposition and begin billing paperless to our clients and customers through electronic mail and other resources as a provider,” said Cody.
“We service 30,000 utility customers across the various utilities every month. 93% of our customers have transitioned in the last weeks to paperless billing. Those that want to stay on paper bill have done so. That’s just 2,000 to 2,500 customers or so.”
We’re continuing to work with our providers to offer even more online services for our customers.”
“I’m proud to say that revenues have not declined as a result of billing difficulties that unfortunately COVID and some other outside issues insisted upon us,” said Cody.
According to Cody, the city has collected 24% of pledged water and wastewater revenues year to date (YTD).
A large portion of revenue was budgeted as anticipated debt to transfer to some of its capital projects. As a result, the city has a total water and wastewater budget for FY2022 is $34 million with $21 million of that total anticipated debt.
“We have not assumed that debt nor have we made any fund balance transfers for wastewater as of yet,” said Cody. “That’s why the 24% number Is a little low because at this point, we’re still operating off of user fees.”
“We have collected 66% of user fee revenues so we’re actually tracking a little higher at this point in the year if you look just as our user fees.”
On the expenditure side of water and wastewater and 40% of budgeted expenditures as planned capital and infrastructure improvements.
Stormwater is in a similar situation as water and wastewater in that 32% of anticipated its revenue budgeted was from debt, however no debt has been taken.
A 47% revenues budgeted for stormwater this year transfers from ARP funds, which the city has received its first installment from the state. Those funds are sitting on the books. The second half of those funds will not be available until next year. Also, 8% of the city’s revenue for stormwater were transfers of fund balances, which the city has not made as of yet.
Only 13% of the revenue that we projected for stormwater this year is actually based on user fees. We have collected 92% of those user fees YTD, which are collected on taxes.
The city has expended 8% of total budgeted revenues for stormwater YTD, which equates to 64% user fees expended.
A major accomplishment for water at this point is we have promoted a long-time internal employee to stormwater manager, which Cody said is “an informed position that needed to be filled.” according to Cody. The city also updated its master plan to include E. Athens Street.
Sanitation and solid waste 99% of that fund is supported by user fees, which 37% of those user fees have been collected and 42% have been expended. A bulk of those expenses is for contracted outside services, which provide recycling and household waste pick-up for the city.
An important accomplishment Cody mentioned is the implementation of city-wide street sweeping services through the public works department. The city council authorized the purchase of a street sweeper. The city now has street sweepers scheduled for weekly routes of the entire city.
The city has received 94% of its budgeted revenues from user fees for its compressed natural gas fund and has only received 48% of user fees expected for the year. The city has received 6% of its budgeted revenue fund balance, but no transfers have been made.
SPECIAL REVENUE FUNDS
Special revenue funds are for exclusive use and are generally by state law or local ordinance either restricted or for some defined purpose.
Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was allocated $500,000 has utilized only 6% of funding allocated from the general fund. Funding allocation for the DDA remains in the general fund for council approval.
The Rose Hill Cemetery has generated 70% budgeted revenues and zero expenditures have been made YTD. However, that will change as the city has recently adopted a master plan for revitalizing the site.
Police confiscation funds, which are very restricted and have to be released to the city through a very formal court process, have generated 206% anticipated revenues and expended 69% of budgeted expenditures YTD.
Festivals fund has generated 7% of budgeted revenues and expended 3% of budgeted expenditures YTD, however 85% of the budgeted revenue is a planned transfer from the general fund, which has not been made.
American Rescue Plan funds have not been expended to date. These funds are earmarked in the capital projects program for stormwater projects. The city received a total of $3,349,164 in ARP funding, which has terms restricting the first-year allowance to the amount received. Funds will be dispersed over the course of multiple years.
The hotel motel tax has generated 52% revenues YTD and has not made any expenditures.
Special facility funds are at 51% for both revenues and expenditures YTD.
The Chimney’s golf fund has generated 74% revenues, or $1,003,441 while only expending 9% expenditures budgeted for the year.
The library has also generated substantial revenues so far in the fiscal year at 78%, while only using 28% of its budgeted expenditures.
INTERNAL SERVICE FUNDS
By eliminating outside billing costs from using paper billing services and implementing the IWorQ programming, the city has generated 50% revenues while only expending 36% of its budgeted expenditures.
Buildings have cost the city 20% of the expenditures 50% of the revenues budgeted for the year.
SPECIAL REVENUE FUNDS: CAPITAL PROJECTS
The city is using 2012 SPLOST funds, which was received in full prior to FY2022. Linwood/Mimosa Rehabilitation was developed using these funds, which is a multiple utility rehabilitation project.
The city has received 40% revenues from the 2018 SPLOST and expended 21% of the funds received YTD.
The city has neither received or used any LMIG funds budgeted for the year.
The planning staff is working to provide a complete status update on the city’s capital projects during its February meeting.
