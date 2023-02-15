By Morgan Ervin
As the city is quickly outgrowing its current municipal facilities, local leaders are looking into maximizing the potential of the Colleen O. Williams Theater Building, also known as the Cultural Arts Center, due to its size and strategic location in the downtown area.
The city is seeking to relocate some of its operations to allow for more space than what is provided by its current city hall location, which is on the second floor of the building that houses the Winder Police Department.
City staff proposed the idea to the mayor and council at last month’s council retreat, during which the building’s potential uses were discussed.
The footprint of the theater building is just over 21,000 square feet and has three levels, including a basement and two finished upper levels.
The building was recently evaluated by a professional structural engineer to ensure the building is suitable for further planning and evaluation. The evaluation found the building to have adequate structural capacity to support a live load of 100 pounds per square foot, which satisfies the majority of potential uses.
The building has been the home of the Winder-Barrow Community Theater (WBCT) for the last 16 years.
Currently, the WBCT rents specific spaces and rooms from the city according to a lease agreement signed in 2015, which gives WBCT exclusive access to the 3,600 square foot “Green Room” on the second floor, an 8,900 square foot portion of the first floor and the entire theater area, when scheduled.
The lease excludes the dining room, class room, television studio, officer located on the second floor, basement, apartment on the first floor and divided records room on the first floor.
City leaders are working with WBCT liaison Pam Veader, board member Leslie Kimbell and marketing director Ann Mitchell as the parties work through a new contract. The city and the WBCT leadership are also working on the 2024 schedule for the building.
A recent fire marshal inspection of the building dictated removal of many items being stored in the building by the WBCT to ensure fire safety compliance.
“The city must also remove some items as this building is not befitting of a storage facility,” said city officials.
“Renovation on the main lower level will be expensive, but we could operate on the bottom floor and leave the theater intact on the top floor. There are several office and meeting rooms on the upper level that could be utilized during the day by city staff that would be unaffected by the theater itself, “ said Councilman Jimmy Terrell.
As of now, the city council has not seen any plans for remodel, a budget or a timeline. The next step for the city will be conducting a needs analysis with an architect. Staff will then make a recommendation to city council based on the findings.
