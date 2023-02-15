The Winder City Council received a mid-year budget update last month, which showed revenues well above the budgeted amounts projected mid-way through the fiscal year.
Without the budgeted $3 million transfer into the general fund from the water and sewer fund, the city has generated over $10.6 million in revenues and resources, which meets and exceeds budgeted revenues by $1,374,641.
Out of the roughly $1.3 million revenue surplus, roughly $800,000 came from charges for services.
Meanwhile, total general fund expenditures came in at just over $7.8 million, which is $1,385,287 less than budgeted.
General fund expenditures fell below the budgeted amounts in nearly all areas except for general administration and public works. In general administration, which includes legal fees, the city has exceeded its budgeted expenditures by $142,117, or 119% of the budgeted amount.
Public works expenditures exceeded its budget by $211,915, which includes costs associated with the city’s professional services contract with ESG, event staffing, general supplies and gasoline.
In the city’s festivals fund, total year-to-date revenues are $122,017, which is $18,263 more than the budgeted amount for this point in the fiscal year. Expenditures from the festivals fund totaled $65,891, which is $37,863 lower than the year-to-date budgeted amount.
Similarly, gas fund revenues are significantly higher than what was budgeted while expenditures have been significantly lower. Year-to-date gas revenues total over $6.1 million and while gas expenditures total just over $1.2 million. The budget only expected roughly $4.6 million in revenues and roughly $7.2 million in expenditures at this point in the fiscal year.
The city’s water/sewer fund has received $11,131,650 in revenues, which is over $1.4 to more than the budgeted amount. Expenditures in the water/sewer fund total $8,842,876, which is roughly $2.2 million less than the budgeted amount.
The city’s stormwater fund brought in $708,073 in revenues, which is $64,307 more than predicted.
However, stormwater expenditures totaled $1,584,736, which is less than the budgeted amount, but exceeds revenues by $463,602.
The city’s solid waste fund revenues total $1,059,198. Solid waste collection has cost the city $808,839, which is $117,196 less than the budgeted amount, bringing the total amount of revenues over expenses to $161,067.
In the golf fund, revenues total $1,065,521 and expenses total $891,284, bringing total revenues over expenses to $174,236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.