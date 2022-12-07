The City of Winder's special events calendar has been revamped for 2023, offering residents a variety of themed events, completely free of charge, throughout 2023.
The help plan the year, the City of Winder welcomed special events director Kristin Edwards to its staff in October to help create favorable programming for residents and make better use of city facilities like the Community Center and Jug Tavern Park.
Edwards presented council with the 2023 calendar of special events programming for 2023, which will begin with a Noon Year’s Eve celebration Saturday, Dec. 31.
A creative twist on the traditional New Year’s Eve party, the Noon Year's Eve Celebration at Jug Tavern Park will be a family-centered celebration before bedtime. The event will feature inflatables, face painting, a dance party, caricatures, a sparkling cider station and a confetti blast countdown at noon.
Debut events in 2023 are February’s Fairytale Feb. 10-12 and a Putting for Partnerships Golf Tournament March 2.
Recurring every first Friday from March through November will be a series of "Thank Goodness It’s First Friday", or TGIFF. Jug Tavern Park will host these opening Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. All TGIFF events will feature themed activities for families, live music and multiple food truck options.
• March 3 - Dublin on Athens
• April 7 - Art in the Park
• May 5 - Jug Tavern Fiesta
• June 2 - Bark in the Park
• July 7 - Summer Jam Concert
• September 1 - International Night
• October 6 - Barrels and Brews
• November 4 - Fall for Winder
Art Month is planned for the entire month of April, beginning with the TGIFF: Art in the Park event.
Other art month events will include a lantern parade, musical performances downtown, chalk art and other artistic experiences.
The Stargaze & Slumber event scheduled May 20-21 invites families to camp overnight at Jug Tavern Park as a kick-off to summer.
An inspired Memorial Day Ceremony at Rose Hill Cemetery’s Veterans Section is slated for the last Monday in May.
The annual Spooktacular will return with an added costume contest for the entire family.
A Veterans Day event on November 11 will take place in the Community Center with a special guest speaker and the Winder Police and Fire Honor Guard.
Winder's 75th Annual Christmas Parade will also return in early December, featuring the very first lighting of the city's new, gigantic Christmas tree.
Winder Wander, a seasonal scavenger hunt where participants will explore and experience all things beautiful in Winder.
Movie Marathons at the Cultural Arts Center will welcome a true theatre experience.
Seasonal Goat Yoga and Puppy Yoga will welcome fitness and animal lovers at Pine Shore Park.
Peachstate Cornhole is partnering with the city to bring a seasonal cornhole league to Jug Tavern Park this spring.
