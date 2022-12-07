Winder 2023 events

The City of Winder's special events calendar has been revamped for 2023, offering residents a variety of themed events, completely free of charge, throughout 2023.

The help plan the year, the City of Winder welcomed special events director Kristin Edwards to its staff in October to help create favorable programming for residents and make better use of city facilities like the Community Center and Jug Tavern Park.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.