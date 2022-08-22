The City of Winder has revitalized the hiking trail at White's Mill Park in an effort to preserve its rich history and drive economic development to the area.
The hiking trail is situated on 270 acres located between Highway 53 and Miles Patrick Road.
The area has recently been served by the city's wastewater treatment operations, but the revitalization will make it accessible to hikers, bikers and other non-motorized
Located along Cedar Creek, Winder's White Mill was the city's industrial hub in the late 1800s, when grist mills were an essential part of life for many Georgia settlers.
As a sustainable source of grain production, the mills represented a thriving economy, which attracted other industry to the area.
Although the large mill has since vanished, Cedar Creek continues to flow and the memory of the former grist mill remains.
“It may be the most scenic setting in Barrow County," said Winder Mayor David Maynard. "As Cedar Creek flows near the old mill site, it looks a lot like a mountain stream," he said in a press release from the city.
According to Maynard, most of the trail will be easy walking over old roadbeds that were part of the former land application treatment system.
According to the city, in the coming weeks, signage will be installed that marks the trail and provides safety rules and guidelines for visitors. Other signage will be installed that chronicles the mill's rich history.
An unpaved parking lot will also be created at the end of Martin Drive, near Sims Road.
