An unknown person was reported to have been living in the Lay’s Milkhouse near the historical train display along Porter Street in downtown Winder after a blue tarp was observed flapping in the wind hanging out of the Milkhouse window. Upon opening the door of the Milkhouse, police found several containers filled with urine, empty beer cans, cigarette butts, clothes in bags and trash inside, as well as a “horrible stench,” according to police. No identifying information was found left behind by the suspect.

The orange door belonging to the orange train on display had also been kicked in and damaged and the cupboards and windows inside the train had been opened, but nothing appeared to be missing. The train is estimated to have been kicked in between 6:45 p.m. on March 31 and 1:53 p.m. on April 1.

