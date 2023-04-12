An unknown person was reported to have been living in the Lay’s Milkhouse near the historical train display along Porter Street in downtown Winder after a blue tarp was observed flapping in the wind hanging out of the Milkhouse window. Upon opening the door of the Milkhouse, police found several containers filled with urine, empty beer cans, cigarette butts, clothes in bags and trash inside, as well as a “horrible stench,” according to police. No identifying information was found left behind by the suspect.
The orange door belonging to the orange train on display had also been kicked in and damaged and the cupboards and windows inside the train had been opened, but nothing appeared to be missing. The train is estimated to have been kicked in between 6:45 p.m. on March 31 and 1:53 p.m. on April 1.
No warrants were obtained due to inability to identify the offender(s).
The following are other incidents the Winder Police Department responded to from March 30-April 5:
• Public indecency; public drunkenness April 5 at Courtyard Circle, where a man urinated in a public place after being told not to by law enforcement officers.
• DUI-multiple substances; defective tires April 5 at 290 Courtyard Circle, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hit and run April 4 at 2nd St., where a woman was injured after another vehicle came into her lane of travel and struck the driver’s side portion of her vehicle and continued traveling.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects April 4 at E May ST., where a traffic stop was conducted and the suspect vehicle jumped a curve a drove off back into the roadway. Barrow County was later able to locate the vehicle, but it was unoccupied and the suspect remains unknown.
• False imprisonment; stalking April 4 at 59 E May St., where a man followed his ex-girlfriend in her vehicle and tried running her off the road, chasing her and cutting her off with her kid in the car. When she stopped, he parked his vehicle blocking her in her parking spot.
• Arrest warrant April 4 at 1311 Atlanta Hwy., Bogart, where an inmate transport occurred.
• False imprisonment; disorderly conduct April 4 at 153 Wisteria Dr., Winder, where a woman laid across the trunk of her husband’s vehicle preventing him from leaving their residence.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); theft by taking April 2 at 108 Duke St., where nine 4x4x8 pressure treated wooden fence posts were removed from a property line.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; criminal damage to property April 4 at 3 W Kimball St., where a man reported the passenger side window of his vehicle was broken out and his vehicle gone through.
• Driving while license suspended; taillights required April 4 at W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; improper left turn April 3 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; driving without a valid license April 3 at 186 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance April 3 at 10 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; improper use of central turn lane April 3 at 180 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person April 3 at 936 Grier Rd., where a man reported he believes someone fraudulently used his information to file taxes.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry April 3 at 93 E May St., where a store clerk reported a customer was inside the store that had been barred from the property.
• No insurance April 2 at Porter St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; seat belts violation; possession and use of drug related objects April 2 at 31 E May Row, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz. April 2 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property April 2 at 166 Wood Cir., where a man reported damage to his vehicle.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle March 31 at 17 Windsor Dr., where a couple reported their vehicle had been struck and damage by an unidentified vehicle.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; headlight requirements April 2 at 339 Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs April 1 at E Wright St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by deception; identity fraud theft April 1 at 218 Bellview St., where a couple reported they had been victim to a home rental scam on Facebook Marketplace.
• Driving without a valid license; registration and license plate requirement April 1 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant April 1 at 59 W May St., where a man known to have an active warrant was located by police.
• Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration; no insurance March 31 at 10 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Terroristic threats March 31 at 272 Nancy St., where a man reported he was being harassed with weekly calls and voicemails, showing up at his residence and threats to slash his tires by a man trying to push out narcotics.
• Arrest warrant March 31 at 59 W May St., where a woman with an active warrant was arrested at her place of work.
• Theft by shoplifting March 30 at 232 East Broad St., where a shirt was stolen from a boutique.
• Simple battery-Family Violence March 31 at 1088 Sutherland Dr., where a woman reported her boyfriend hit her with a closed fist on the left side of her face.
• Arrest warrant; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers March 31 at 134 Northridge Dr., where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Arrest warrant; no insurance March 30 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Stopping on railroad tracks; driving without a valid license March 30 at 160 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hit and run March 30 at 54 E May St., where a man reported a vehicle in front of his started rolling backward towards his vehicle, striking it and damaging the hood of his vehicle.
• Abandoned vehicle March 30 at 282 7th Ave., where a woman reported someone left their vehicle in her driveway.
• Arrest warrant March 30 at 368 Mobile Dr., where a stolen vehicle was reported.
• No insurance April 5 at 236 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property April 5 at 114 W New St., where a man reported someone drove him off the roadway, causing him to strike a trash can.
• Arrest warrant April 5 at 208 N Broad St., where a woman with an active warrant was arrested while on the job.
• Driving without a valid license; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; failure to obey stop sign April 5 at 4 Mimosa St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
