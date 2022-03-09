The City of Winder is seeking to apply for the 2022 Innovative Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help fund critical infrastructure improvements.
Specifically, if awarded the grant, the funds will go towards replacing existing pipe with a 12-inch water main to address stormwater issues along Stephens Street between Park Avenue and Georgia Avenue. The new water main will prevent flooding and improve water and sewer utilities in the area.
The city also plans to use the grant money to transform a vacant lot into a detention pond and multi-use field.
In its preliminary budget, the city estimates the projects will cost roughly $2.1 million. If awarded the CDBG, the city will receive up to $2 million and be required to pay a 15 percent match, which was be up to $300,000 with the addition of any ineligible engineering administrative costs.
The grant application requires the Mayor and council to sign a "no conflict of interest" form certifying neither the Mayor and councilmembers nor their families hold or plan to obtain a personal or financial interest in any contract, subcontract, agreement or in any way plan to financially benefit from the grant.
To be eligible to receive funding, the City of Winder needs another 24 surveys completed by members of the public. City officials invite residents to send photographs of current stormwater infrastructure and/ or letters of support for receiving the funding to city hall. The city also plans to go door-to-door March 19 to get the surveys they need to apply for the funding.
