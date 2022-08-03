Winder City Council passed a resolution after a closed executive session Tuesday, Aug. 1, which will allow the city to propose a new agreement with the county for the distribution of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) across the county and its municipalities.

The resolution also seeks to end litigation with the county over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) and calls for a Transportation Special Option Local Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) to be added to the ballot in November's General Election.

