With an influx of conditional use applications for tobacco retail shops around town, the Winder City Council denied such a request in a 4-2 vote, with councilmembers Travis Singley and Shannon Hammond opposed to the denial.
I don't understand it, but the market is so demanding for those products, said Singley.
"I may not understand it, but to each their own," Singley told the council before the vote."
Also during its meeting April 5, the city voted on a number of projects in the works aimed at improving the city's streets and utility infrastructure following its receipt of grant including the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG).
The following voting items include some of those projects, among several other matters decided by the council during its voting session April 5:
• A resolution recognizing April 24 through April 30 as Georgia Cities Week in the City of Winder. • Selected Keck and Wood Collaboration by Design to contract for the Preliminary Engineering Report, design services and construction administration for the 2022 Innovative Community Development Block Grant.
• Authorized sale of an “automotive or other vehicle ” in a neighborhood commercial (B1) zone, located at 189 West Athens Street, Suite 23A.
• Authorized sale of packaged beer and wine, allow for the sale of tobacco products and allow for a gas or fueling station in an industrial (I) zone located at 125 East Midland Avenue. A motion for approval passed 5:1 with councilman Sonny Morris opposed. • Allowed for a gas or fueling station in a general commercial (B2) B zone located at 830 Loganville Highway in Bethlehem.
• The conditional use to operate an "automotive or machinery repair" located at 24 West Williams Street.
• Appointment of Steven Smith to the Winder Housing Authority Commission for a term beginning on May 3, 2022 and expiring on May 2, 2027.
• Agreement with the Georgia Department of Human Services for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
• Accepted and recorded the Declaration of Covenant for Annexation for The Dwellings at Westwood Subdivision, 41.5 acres. A motion to approve ended in a 4:2 vote with council members Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Britt opposed.
• Accepted and recorded the Declaration of Covenant for Annexation for Strawberry Lakes Subdivision, 24.4 acres. Motion to approve passed 5:1 with Jimmy Terrel opposed.
• Accepted a pipeline easement for a quarry project.
• A purchase order of 55,643 to Akins Ford for the purchase of a 2021 Ford F250 service vehicle under state contract pricing.
• Purchase of new body camera equipment for Winder Police Department to replace old equipment.
• Construction and installation of a fueling station. Lead times for materials are projected at 30 weeks by international suppliers.
• Awarded Allied Paving the contract for sealing and micro surfacing to Asphalt Paving Systems and to perform mill and asphalt overlay throughout the city.
• Awarded Peek Pavement Marking the contract for street striping services. Authorized Mayor David Maynard to sign all documents to close the sale of property.
