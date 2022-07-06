The City of Winder, Georgia has tentatively adopted a millage rate of 6 mills, an increase of 0.9 mills over the rollback rate. This will require a 17.65% increase in property taxes from 2021.
Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 5.1 mills.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $81.
The tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $275,000 is approximately $99.
This year's net tax increase totals $735,905.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase, which will be held at the Winder Council Chambers of the Community Center, located at 113 East Athens Street on July 12 at 6 p.m.
Additional public hearings on this tax increase will be held July 19 at 9 a.m. and at 6 p.m. at the Winder Council Chambers of the Community Center. The city council will adopt the final millage rate after the final public hearing July 19.
