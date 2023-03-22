The Winder City Council tabled two applications seeking annexation and rezone into the city's Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district during its March voting session.
Both applications have been previously presented to council and postponed upon the applicant's request.
The first application is requesting to annex and rezone 146.87 acres, owned by Robinson John W III Trust and The Margaret Robinson Martin Trust, located at 982 City Pond Rd., from Barrow County's medium-density residential (R2) to City of Winder's PUD.
The proposed property consist of 340 lots with 14 house plans ranging from three to five bedrooms and would be of two single-family detached housing types. The applicant proposed 162 units of the first type, which have a minimum lot area of 7,500 square feet and minimum lot width of 60 feet. The second type is proposed to consist of 178 units, which have a minimum lot width of 50 feet and minimum lot area of 6,250 square feet.
The proposed site plan includes two entry/exit points along City Pond Road. The applicant submitted a traffic study for the project, however staff found that it didn’t reflect the most current design revisions, including points of entry/exit.
The applicant asked for a number of variances from the minimum standards of the city's zoning ordinance for a medium-density single-family residential zone including: A minimum lot width of 50-feet, rather than the required 100-foot minimum; a minimum of 6,250 square foot minimum lot area, rather than the 15,000 square foot requirement; a 40-foot maximum building height, rather than the 35-foot requirement; minimum of 1,343 square feet heated floor area, rather than the 1,800 square foot requirement.
The city's staff recommended approval of the request to annex and denial of the request to rezone based on the applicant's traffic study not accurately reflecting the revised design of the site, the nature and number of variances from the minimum standards of the zoning ordinance and the applicant's failure to demonstrate the project would result in a greater benefit to the city than would development under conventional zoning district regulations.
During the city council's March 2 meeting, city administrator Mandi Cody asked that the council consider tabling the request to allow time for additional analysis, which the council approved. A public hearing will also be postponed to a later date.
The second PUD proposal the council tabled during its March work session is for a 75.92-acre property, owned by Margaret Hamway, located off Hwy. 82 and East Broad Street, which is broken up into five parcels, three of which are currently zoned in the City of Winder's low-density, single-family residential district and the remaining two parcels located in Barrow County's agricultural zoning district.
The applicant, Integrity Development Group seeks to annex the two parcels, or 15.26 acres, currently zoned in Barrow County's agricultural zoning district to the City of Winder's PUD district. The remaining 60.66 acres already zoned in the city is proposed to be rezoned from low-density, single family residential (R-1) zoning to PUD.
A proposed development consists of 185 single-family detached lots at a density of 2.39 units per acre.
The development would be made up of 147 units of single-family detached homes with 52-foot wide lots with a minimum lot area of 6,240 square feet and minimum heated floor area of 1,800 sq. ft, 32 units of single-family detached homes with 62-foot wide lots with a minimum lot area of 7,440 sq. ft. and minimum heated floor area of 1,800 square feet. The remaining six lots would have a minimum lot area of 25,000 square feet and minimum heated floor area of 2,000 sq. ft.
The applicant is proposing to install a black PVC fence along the Hwy. 82 road frontage and a six-foot tall brick screening wall along St. Germain Place.
The property would have two access points along Lays Drive. The applicant is proposing to close off access to St. Germaine Road.
Staff recommended approval of the request to annex and denial of the request to rezone to PUD based on the number of variances from the minimum standards of the zoning ordinance, design and narrative inconsistencies with application materials and failure to demonstrate the project would result in a greater benefit to the city than would development under conventional zoning district regulations.
City Administrator Mandi Cody asked that council move the request and public hearing to next month to give the applicant more time to prepare a presentation due to a delayed receipt of the staff report.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Winder City Council approved the following items during its March 7 voting session:
• Selected Pond to provide engineering services for implementation of the Rose Hill Master Plan and authorized the city administrator to negotiate and enter into a contract for services with a price not to exceed $100,000.
• A conditional use to allow for the sale of packaged beer and wine at Supermercado Latino, located at 64 E May St., Suite B, in a general commercial (B2) zone.
• A conditional use to allow for the sale of packaged beer and wine in a B2 zone for the BP station, located at 830 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem. The same applicant also submitted a conditional use request application to operate a fueling station in a B2 zone for the same property.
• A variance from the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, requesting relief from dumpster screening requirements for a property located at 232 N Broad St.
• A variance from the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, requesting relief from dumpster screening requirements for a property located at 264 E May St.
• The Winder Housing Authority submitted an application for a rezone from the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance from government/institutional (G) to neighborhood commercial (B1) for the Wimberly Center, located at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The rezone is to allow a commercial shared kitchen between the Winder Housing Authority and Wimberly Roots to be operated out of the Wimberly Center. The application was approved 5-1 with Councilwoman Kobi Kilgore opposed.
• A preliminary plat approval per the City of Winder’s Subdivision Ordinance for a property located at 0 Miles Patrick Road, requesting to subdivide the parcel into three tracts zoned low-density, single-family residential (R1).
• A rezone request from the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for a property located at 0 Loganville Highway, requesting a rezone from B2 with Conditions to B2. The applicant proposed to develop seven office buildings.
• A rezone request from the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for 122.38 acres of vacant undeveloped portion an already established development, Yargo Township, located at 262 Bill Rutledge Rd. and 0 Loganville Hwy, from City of Winder traditional neighborhood planned development (TNPD) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
• The rezone is intended to build a townhome and single family residential complex.
• Authorization of the mayor to approve the Final Plat for 0 Exchange Blvd. in accordance with Chapter 28 of the Code of Ordinances, contingent upon a finding of regulatory compliance by staff and payment of fees.
• An ordinance to adopt an amendment to the Code of Ordinances for the City of Winder to provide for procedures for the acquisition of property interests with a low fair market value and for other purposes.
• An event permit submitted by Global Evangelistic Missions for the We the People event on May 7, pending permit execution, staff approval and payment of fees.
• An event permit submitted by Myriad Events for their Back to Summer Bash event on June 10, pending permit execution, staff approval and payment of fees.
• The issuance of a purchase order in the amount of $39,455 to Akins Ford, for the purchase of a 2023 Ford Explorer for use by the Technology Services Department. This is a budgeted expenditure.
• Surplus of vehicle #186, a 2004 Ford Taurus.
• The issuance of a purchase order in the amount of $104,560 to Surelock Technology, for the purchase of updated backup services and hardware.
• The issuance of a purchase order in the amount of $111,152 to Cpak Technology Solutions, for the purchase of updated servers, storage and required network equipment.
• Authorization of a purchase order in the amount of $56,856 to LiftOff, LLC for the annual renewal of Microsoft licenses and services.
• Accept and record the Right of Way Deed for additional right of way from a property located at the intersection of Miles Patrick Road and Creekside Drive.
• Acceptance of a utility easement.
