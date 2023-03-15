Recurring every first Friday from March through November at Jug Tavern Park from 6-9 p.m., the City of Winder's Thank Goodness It's First Friday (TGIFF) will have themed activities, live music and lots of food trucks.
April's theme is Art in the Park, which will feature art vendors, a lantern parade, roaming musicians, food trucks and more.
Art in the Park is set for April 7.
Artists interested in participating in the event must register by March 31 at 5 p.m.
Acceptable items to sell include items made of clay, fiber, glass, wood, metal or natural materials. Other items accepted include mixed media, musical instruments, photography, sculptures and two-dimensional pieces.
Items not allowed at the Art Walk include kits, imports and mass produced items purchased for resale, oils, hair or skin products, self-care products such as candles, essential oils and crystals, antiques or any art containing explicit language, violence, hate speech, graphic nudity or anything else questionable for children.
