Art in the Park - graphic

Recurring every first Friday from March through November at Jug Tavern Park from 6-9 p.m., the City of Winder's Thank Goodness It's First Friday (TGIFF) will have themed activities, live music and lots of food trucks.

April's theme is Art in the Park, which will feature art vendors, a lantern parade, roaming musicians, food trucks and more.

