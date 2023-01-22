The City of Winder invites the community to its first annual Fairytale Weekend Feb. 10-12 in downtown Winder.
Fairytale Weekend, presented by Akins Ford, will kick off with a Nicholas Sparks movie marathon Saturday, Feb. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Arts Center. The marathon lineup and show times are as follows:
- Message in a Bottle (11 a.m.)
- The Last Song (1:30 p.m.)
- Nights in Rodanthe (3:30 p.m.)
- The Notebook (5:30 p.m.).
On Sunday, live music performances will be held near the plaza between 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. Various photo opportunities will be set up throughout the downtown area, where Cupid can be found roaming the streets.
