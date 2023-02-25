LionsGA logo

Lions from around northeast Georgia will be converging on the city of Winder the weekend of March 11 to continue a legacy of service to communities in the state through training, mentoring and fellowship as the organization builds key strategies to move into the future. 

“We are excited to have so many Lions, so many people who are dedicated to helping others, visiting the city of Winder. It’s a privilege to be able to show other Lions from around the state, as well as our own friends and neighbors, just how important Lions Clubs are to communities, especially ours,” said Pat Whitehouse, president of the Winder Noon Lions Club. 

