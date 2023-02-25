Lions from around northeast Georgia will be converging on the city of Winder the weekend of March 11 to continue a legacy of service to communities in the state through training, mentoring and fellowship as the organization builds key strategies to move into the future.
“We are excited to have so many Lions, so many people who are dedicated to helping others, visiting the city of Winder. It’s a privilege to be able to show other Lions from around the state, as well as our own friends and neighbors, just how important Lions Clubs are to communities, especially ours,” said Pat Whitehouse, president of the Winder Noon Lions Club.
“Our Club has been serving the area since 1996 and 2018, and we are needed more now than ever,” said Mike Gentry, president of the Statham Lions Club . “With so many people in need in our local communities, Lions Clubs are the best kept secret there is in Georgia when it comes to helping others.”
Programs will include trainings on service projects, leadership, youth mentorship, being seen in the community and the election of district officers for next year.
A special guest, past international director Howard Hudson and his wife Lynn will be speaking to the group, reinforcing the idea that together, we can dream, believe and achieve goals of helping others in local communities and around the world.
“We have a slogan of ‘We Serve’ in the Lions Clubs,” proclaimed district Governor Steve Helwig of Athens, who will be presiding over the event. “For each and every Lion in that room and around the globe, it is and always will be an honor to do it, for the simple reason that making a difference in people’s lives makes a difference. Each of us, in our own small way, has an opportunity to do that, and I hope that more Georgians can get a feel of what Lions is all about.”
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization, with 1.4 million members in over 46,000 clubs, serving communities in over 200 countries. Since 1920, Lions in Georgia have assisted and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects to help with vision impairment, diabetes, hunger, children and youth programs and the environment. Lions of Georgia proudly support the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, giving assistance with glasses and vision-related surgeries, as well as the Georgia Lions Camp, offering a full-camp experience to those who are visually impaired.
For more information about other Lions initiatives or Clubs in your area, please visit GeorgiaLions.org.
