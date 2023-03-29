Train Days for 2023 in Winder will be Saturday, April 8, June 10 and Sept. 9. Train Days are hosted at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum adjacent to the historic depot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The spring membership dinner meeting is slated for Thursday, April 27, at The Wimberly Center for Community Improvement with Glenwood High alumna Johnnie Lay Burks as featured speaker. A trail-blazing educator for whom a Clarke County elementary school is being renamed to honor her service and her example, Mrs. Burks is a charter member of the Glenwood Barrow Co. High School Alumni Association.
