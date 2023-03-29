Train Days for 2023 in Winder will be Saturday, April 8, June 10 and Sept. 9. Train Days are hosted at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum adjacent to the historic depot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The spring membership dinner meeting is slated for Thursday, April 27, at The Wimberly Center for Community Improvement with Glenwood High alumna Johnnie Lay Burks as featured speaker. A  trail-blazing educator for whom a Clarke County elementary school is being renamed to honor her service and her example, Mrs. Burks is a charter member of the Glenwood Barrow Co. High School Alumni Association.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.