City of Winder updated planning department fees effective next month
The City of Winder announced it updated several permit fees, which went into effect Monday, Aug. 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 10:36 am
City of Winder updated planning department fees effective next month
The City of Winder announced it updated several permit fees, which went into effect Monday, Aug. 1.
All trade permits including HVAC, electrical and plumbing, fence permit and accessory structure permits will now include the initial inspection fee of $125 along with a permit fee of $100.
New construction building permits will be updated to $8 per $1,000 of 100 percent of the construction value, while building modification permits will be updated to $8 per $1,000 of 80 percent of the construction value.
These values are determined by the International Code Council’s Building Valuation Data Table and the updated fees include all plan reviews, inspections and certificates of occupancy.
These updated fees were adopted by the mayor and city council at its meeting July 12.
According to Mayor David Maynard, the updated fee schedule will allow the city to recover the cost of services associated with administering permits.
“These updates to our fee schedules will allow our planning department to schedule initial inspections at the time the permit is issued, which is a great benefit to our residents or business owners as it will ensure their contractors are completing quality work. Contractors and developers will also benefit because this will streamline the permit and initial inspection process allowing them to anticipate future construction schedules,” said Maynard.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.