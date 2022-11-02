Gavel

The Court of Appeals of Georgia issued its ruling over the longstanding service delivery strategy (SDS) dispute between Barrow County and the City of Winder, where it affirmed the Barrow County Superior Court’s ruling in the county’s favor on all issues.

According to state law, the county and each of its municipalities must develop and update a coordinated strategy for the delivery of public services every ten years. They must adopt an agreement that identifies who will provide each service and how it will be funded.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.