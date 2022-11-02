The Court of Appeals of Georgia issued its ruling over the longstanding service delivery strategy (SDS) dispute between Barrow County and the City of Winder, where it affirmed the Barrow County Superior Court’s ruling in the county’s favor on all issues.
According to state law, the county and each of its municipalities must develop and update a coordinated strategy for the delivery of public services every ten years. They must adopt an agreement that identifies who will provide each service and how it will be funded.
Barrow County and the City of Winder began reviewing SDS in 2017, and reached an agreement on the majority of the service issues, but were unable to reach an agreement regarding the manner in which funds were collected for road maintenance and water services.
The county filed a petition for judicial resolution, where it raised four specific issues before the superior court: Whether the county was authorized to charge Winder residents for the maintenance of county-owned roads; whether Winder impermissibly charged an arbitrary rate differential for water utility service based on customers’ location within or beyond city limits; whether the county is authorized to provide water utility service to Winder’s unincorporated customers and whether Winder’s water charges amounted to an illegal tax on its unincorporated customers.
The parties participated in mediation before ultimately resorting to court, where the Barrow County Superior Court ruled in favor of the county on every issue.
The county reached out to the city to meet so the parties could implement the trial court’s decision and negotiate the final details of an agreement. However, the City of Winder declined the invitation and instead filed an appeal to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
WATER SERVICE AREAS
The original SDS Agreement was adopted in 1999 and included a water service area map, which the county, Winder, Auburn, Braselton and Statham were each contractually authorized to operate at the exclusive water provider within one of five water service territories in the county.
Under the terms of the agreement, Winder’s water service area extended beyond its city limits and into large portions of the unincorporated areas.
Since the 1999 SDS agreement, the county has been contractually prohibited from providing water to many of its unincorporated residents, forcing them to rely on Winder as the exclusive water service provider.
In court, the county’s position was that it could provide water anywhere within its unincorporated boundaries. The city disagreed and sought to block the county from serving citizens who are already Winder’s water customers, arguing it would duplicate services since there’s already water lines in those areas. The trial court ruled in favor of the county on this issue, and the city did not appeal that decision so the water service area was not before the Court of Appeals.
WATER REVENUES
Over the course of SDS negotiations, it was discovered by the county that Winder was systematically overcharging both its own residents and unincorporated area customers since at least 2012, according to the county.
Based on the city’s fiscal year 2020 budget report, the county concluded, “Winder has developed a scheme that allows it to reduce the tax burden on city residents by spreading the cost of city government across its entire water service territory, which is predominantly comprised of unincorporated area residents beyond the reach of Winder’s traditional taxing power.”
“Not only do the fees account for 100% of the city’s budget for water services, but there is enough left over to fund approximately 25% of the city’s general fund budget for the year and wholly replace any need for a city property tax,” the county argued.
The county went further by pointing to the substantial cost unincorporated customers are burdened with as a result of these practices.
Between 2012 and 2017, the city generated over $13 million in revenues through profits on the sale of water to unincorporated area customers, according to its budget reports.
These water fees are the funding source for many of the city’s general municipal services, which largely fall on the shoulders of unincorporated water customers. As a result, these unincorporated customers are paying for city-wide services they don’t get to enjoy, can’t choose a different water provider and have no political voice in city elections to do anything about it.
“While Winder may lawfully assess bona fide user fees to recover the cost of its water service, and may even build up sufficient reserves for capital projects, Winder has no legal authority to raise general revenue through excessive water fees levied against unincorporated area residents, particularly when their customers are forced to choose between paying the tax or having their water cut off,” argued the county.
The county sought judicial resolution on the question of whether an SDS agreement authorizing Winder to maintain a monopoly on the sale of water to large portions of unincorporated area residents while funding general city government and services through excessive water fees should be valid under state law.
The county’s goal was to ensure that citizens are not unfairly charged high and arbitrary rates by the City of Winder, and the Court of Appeals cleared the way for the county to vindicate those interests on behalf of Barrow County citizens. In the face of one of the city’s efforts to block these claims, the Court of Appeals stated that the city’s argument was “disingenuous.”
Since the factual issue hasn’t been before the trial court yet, the Court of Appeals wasn’t able to reach the ultimate issue of whether the arbitrary rate was an illegal tax, however the Court of Appeals did disavow the city’s argument that the water rate can never be an illegal tax.
Moving forward, the county will proceed by providing evidence to demonstrate the illegal tax. If the county is successful, Winder will be susceptible to claims for illegally paid taxes and subject to tax refund claims.
ROADS FUNDING
The City of Winder’s chief objection was that unincorporated residents should be responsible for paying taxes for county roads. The county’s position was that county roads benefit everyone, and therefore, state law doesn’t allow them to exempt city residents from paying taxes to fund roads in unincorporated areas.
The Court adopted the county’s argument and held that: “County roads, regardless of their specific geographic location, benefit all residents of the county — as does their upkeep.”
The court went further, saying that “because the county roads do not primarily benefit the unincorporated area, unincorporated residents are not solely burdened with the costs of their upkeep.”
The appeals court found that the superior court was correct in granting summary judgement to the county on the issue of road funding under the “plain language” of the code section and concluded that “Winder’s statutory interpretation is unreasonable.”
A dissenting opinion was issued, however, arguing in the city’s favor in regards to funding county roads.
REACTIONS
The county issued the following statement in a press release following the Oct. 28 ruling: “While the county is certainly pleased that its positions have been upheld in yet another court case against the City of Winder, the county has always preferred negotiating a Service Delivery Strategy agreement that is beneficial to all local governments and citizens over engaging in time consuming and costly litigation.”
“The county sincerely hopes that Winder is now ready to work on SDS issues in a conference room instead of another courtroom, and that the other municipalities will support the county in its efforts at conciliation.”
The City of Winder released the following statement following the Oct. 28 ruling: v”Barrow County started this litigation. The Barrow County Board of Commissioners want City citizens to pay for County road maintenance and the Board of Commissioners want to decide how City dollars are spent to serve and benefit City residents. The City of Winder Mayor and Council will continue to fight for our residents and their tax dollars. We will continue to ensure that the tax dollars of City residents are going to services City residents actually receive and to stop the Board of Commissioner’s from double taxing our residents.”
