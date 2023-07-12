The Supreme Court of Georgia granted a writ of certiorari request to hear the case between the City of Winder and Barrow County last week. The case will be assigned to the Supreme Court of Georgia's (SCOGA) October 2023 oral argument calendar.
In this case, the court is concerned with three key issues. The first two stem from varying interpretations between the parties concerning the service delivery strategy criteria defined in Georgia's code.
First, the court will address the question of whether the use of county roads in an unincorporated area of the county, which connect to roads within the city, is "primarily for the benefit of the unincorporated area," as the state code reads.
If the court finds the service to be primarily beneficial to the unincorporated area, the county would be permitted to collect funds only from those who live in the unincorporated area.
However, under the Court of Appeals' opinion, any service available for use by incorporated area residents isn't provided primarily for the benefit of unincorporated areas. The city points out that if this is the case, the state's code language, which reads: "primarily for the benefit of the unincorporated area" would be rendered a "nullity" as to the services provided.
According to the city, the appeals court's opinion "imposes a 'one-size-fits-all' rule that would be applied to all services spawning future controversy and litigation."
Instead, the city asserts that the geographical scope of government services should carry "heavy, if not dispositive" weight in determining who primarily benefits from a service.
The county disagrees and asserts that road maintenance should be funded based on who uses them, not their geographical location.
In making its case, the county argues that if the geographical location of the service or infrastructure is the sole criteria for determining who may be taxed instead of who benefits, city residents would be burdened with a host of other county-wide services provided geographically within the City of Winder.
"Unless the City of Winder agrees to a geographically-based model for every county service, it cannot insist on a geography-based model for determining who funds county road maintenance."
"Winder is cherry-picking in a most obvious and impermissible way," said the county.
The source of revenue used to fund services provided primarily for the benefit of unincorporated areas is the second issue the court will address. More specifically, whether state law requires funding to come from property taxes, insurance premium taxes, assessments or user fees levied and imposed by a special service district, or whether it authorizes the county to use other sources of revenue.
The appeals court ruled that the list of revenue sources in the state code doesn’t identify the sole means by which the county may fund public services, as Winder contends. The county's assertion, which was confirmed by the appeals court, interprets "assessment" to refer to revenue sources of any kind, which Winder argues would render the constitutional references to "fees" and "taxes" a "surplusage."
The county argues Winder's theory would require counties to use unincorporated tax revenues to reduce taxes for municipal taxpayers. Then, counties would have to make up the lost revenue by assessing additional special district taxes on unincorporated taxpayers.
"This would be a direct transfer of wealth from the unincorporated areas to the municipalities," the county said.
Finally, the SCOGA will rule on whether a superior court adjudicating a petition under the state's service delivery act is authorized to determine whether the city's usage rates charged to water customers in the unincorporated areas of the county are an illegal tax.
The city argues a judge's authorization to resolve disputed items is limited to service delivery strategy disputes, "none of which allow a county to add on a freestanding challenge to a city's water charges as an illegal tax due to the way it uses the revenues from the water rates."
On the contrary, the county insists Winder's system of funding its roads, police, fire and general administration with profits from excess charges imposed by the city on the sale of water in the unincorporated area constitutes a tax.
The SCOGA will hear the case during its final 2023 term, which begins Aug. 7 and ends Nov. 18. Oral arguments are expected in October and a final ruling is expected as early October to as late as spring of 2024.
The City of Winder's city attorney is John E. Stell of Stell Smith & Mattison PC. The city is also represented by Andrew J. Welch III, Warren M. Tillery, Brandon F. Palmer and Grant E. McBride of Smith, Welch Webb & White LLC. Harold D. Melton of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP.
Barrow County is represented by Angela Davis and G. Aaron Meyer of Jarrard & David LLP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.