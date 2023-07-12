The Supreme Court of Georgia granted a writ of certiorari request to hear the case between the City of Winder and Barrow County last week. The case will be assigned to the Supreme Court of Georgia's (SCOGA) October 2023 oral argument calendar.

In this case, the court is concerned with three key issues. The first two stem from varying interpretations between the parties concerning the service delivery strategy criteria defined in Georgia's code.

