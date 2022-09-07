Winder veteran Forrest Perry and his service dog Domino are being honored for dedication to country and community in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) #StillServing campaign.
The national VFW #StillServing campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve communities after the military and during September's National Service Dog Month, that includes veterans' canine companions.
An Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, Perry was diagnosed with post-combat-related PTSD, depression and anxiety disorder which led him on a path to addiction. He could barely leave the house, let alone raise his two daughters, now ages 4 and 5.
Domino calms him by applying pressure when he starts to get too anxious . When in public, she separates him from people when he gets overwhelmed.
Domino has enabled him to get out in the community to help other veterans learn about service dogs and the available resources.
Perry says he is #StillServing because it has become his mission to give back and help others who otherwise wouldn't know how life-changing a service dog therapy can be.
DID YOU KNOW:
○ Veterans average nearly 30 percent more volunteer hours per year.
○ Nearly 40 percent more veterans belong to a group working on community issues.
○ Veterans are more like to be registered to vote (7 percent) and have recently voted (6 percent).
○ Veterans outpace civilians 15 percent in charitable donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.