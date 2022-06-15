Mickalyn Taylor, 33, of Winder, was arrested and charged for assaulting a baby using a small bicycle June 7 after neighbor witnesses reported her acting “weird” while standing in her yard.
According to statements made to Winder Police by witnesses, Taylor was talking to herself and yelling random statements in her yard while they were watching their children play in the driveway.
According to witnesses, Taylor then walked over to their yard, picked up the baby, put him on his mother’s lap, yelled “happy birthday” and suddenly grabbed the bicycle with both of her hands and slammed it on the baby’s head. The mother was also hit in the head and was hit a few more times by Taylor before she was able to enter her home and call police.
When police arrived on the scene, the victim was standing halfway behind a glass door and Taylor was standing outside off to the side a few feet. As officers approached the porch area where Taylor was standing, she began walking towards the victim, refusing to comply with repeated verbal commands to stop by law enforcement officers.
The police reported Taylor then raised her right arm in a motion as if she was going to hit the victim, continuing to refuse verbal commands from law enforcement. Officers then deployed a taser and struck Taylor, causing her to fall backward onto the ground.
She was later arrested and transported to Barrow County Detention Center with the following charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts); cruelty to children in the first degree; disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).
Winder Police Departments responded to the following incidents May 26 through June 8:
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; marijuana possession less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; brake lights/turn signals visible at 300 feet and in good working order May 26 at N Center St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property May 26 at an unknown location, where a man reported damage to his vehicle.
• Arrest warrant serviced May 26 at 39 E May St., where two homeless people were sleeping in shopping buggies.
• Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers May 27 at 141 Ashwood Ct., where a man violently attacked his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
• DUI-alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive; reckless driving; disorderly conduct; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area May 27 at 10 Monroe Hwy., where a man was cussing at staff at Krystal and almost hit a child and a dog in the parking lot driving at a high speed.
• Damage to property May 27 at W Athens St., where a woman reported a collision with another vehicle.
• Lost and found property May 27 at 95 N. Broad St., where a man reported losing his passport from his wallet in the parking lot of Dollar Tree.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle May 27 at 35 N Broad St., where a hit and run occurred in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant May 27 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance May 27 W Athens St. May 27 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Failure to obey and stop sign or yield after stopping; driving without a valid license May 27 at Mimosa St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule I-controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II-controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; marijuana possession less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects, must give signal/sufficient use of turn signals May 28 at 160 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery – Family Violence May 28 at 1232 Dianne Dr., where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) May 28 at 240 Dreamland Cir., where a woman reported another vehicle hit her car while parked in the street at her residence.
• Felony arrest warrant; misdemeanor arrest warrant; no insurance May 29 at 779 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property May 29 at 186 W Athens St., where a man reported someone struck his vehicle in a parking lot.
• No insurance May 29 at 94 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance May 29 at 79 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; arrest warrant May 29 at Linwood Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency May 29 at 177 W Athens St., where a man with an active warrant made a complaint at a hotel.
• Driving while license suspended; color of lighting equipment violation March 30 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license May 30 at Hamilton Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine subject to OCGA-40-6-391(B); consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; possession and use of drug related objects; lighted headlights/other lights required half hour after sunset-1/2hour before sunrise; improper lane change May 31 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Taillights/lenses required; no insurance May 31 at 95 N. Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent it is less safe for the person to drive; improper lane change May 31 at 505 Valley View Drive, where a single vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• DUI-drugs; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane May 31 at 140 N Broad St., where a man passed out at the wheel while crossing North Broad St. and eventually collided with a fence and a tree.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 31 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a man reported someone entered his vehicle and stole his Glock 33 handgun with 13 round extended magazine.
• Financial transaction card fraud May 31 at 195 Dreamland Cir., where a man reported a woman took money out of his checking account with his debit card.
• Theft by taking May 31 at 947 Century Oaks Dr., where a man reported his firearm and holster were stolen from his home.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 31 at 180 Capitol Ave., where an unknown individual stole a 9mm handgun from a vehicle.
• Theft by taking June 1 at 177 W Athens St., where two women used a man’s phone to Cash App themselves $900 using his phone and fingerprint while he was asleep.
• Theft by shoplifting June 2 at 130 W May St., where a man stole several bottles of liquor from The Bottle Shop.
• Criminal trespass (damage to $500 or less) June 2 at 189 W Athens St., where a parking lot and a building were tagged with blue spray paint graffiti.
• Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license June 2 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency June 2 at 233 Broad St., where a woman was sleeping in her car.
• Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related object; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer June 2, where suspicious activity was reported.
• DUI-alcohol to the extent it is less safe to drive; improper lane change June 3 at 746 City Pond Rd., where a car accident occurred.
• Theft by deception June 3 at 68 W. May St. (Aaron’s Rentals), where a man sold several rented items owned by Aaron’s to local pawn shops before he fled the state.
• Criminal trespass June 3 at 722 Mallard Dr., where property damage occurred.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft June 3 at 9 Stafford St., where a man reported five bottles of prescription medication taken from the glove compartment of his car.
• Marijuana-possession less than one ounce; improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway June 3 at 51 W May St., where two men were reported to be begging for money.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; expired license plate June 3 at 8 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana-possession less than one-ounce June 3 at 150 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Brake lights required; fleeing/attempting to elude police; reckless driving; improper use of central turn signal; expired driver’s license; improper passing in no passing zone June 4 at 39 E. May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced June 4 at 138 W. May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Loitering and prowling; arrest warrant June 4 at 253 Glen Ave., where a woman reported a man trying to move her security camera outside her apartment.
• Criminal trespass June 4 at 656 Exchange Cir. 100, Bethlehem, where a woman reported her boyfriend jumped on his sister’s windshield, causing it to shatter.
• No insurance June 5 at 59 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant; terroristic threats June 5 at 74 Marion Lay St., where a fight was reported with gun shots being fired.
• Damage to property June 5 at 25 Savannah St., where damage to a vehicle was reported.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate; arrest warrant June 5 at 53 Cedar Valley Trail., where a domestic dispute occurred.
• No insurance June 5 at 59 W. May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property June 5 at 5 Dogwood Dr. J4, where a tree fell on several vehicles in a parking lot and had taken out the phone/Internet lines.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 6 at 232 N Broad St., where a hit and run occurred in a parking lot.
• Loitering and prowling; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 6 at 113 E. Athens St., where a man was sitting in his car and refused to exit his vehicle when ordered to do so by police.
• Reckless driving; driving without a valid license; hold for other agency June 7 at E Williams St., where a man was doing “burnouts” with his car.
• Theft by taking June 7 at 118 Sunningdale Dr., where a man reported a license plate stolen from his trailer.
• Headlight requirement (all vehicles except motorcycles); driving while license suspended or revoked June 8 at 115 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault-Family Violence June 8 at 318 Dreamland Ct., where a man reported his father putting two knives to his neck.
• Arrest warrant serviced June 8 at 2900 University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where an inmate transport occurred.
