Just before 11 p.m. Friday, a stabbing was reported to the Winder Police Department on Bush Chapel Drive.
Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered a male and a female with serious injuries sustained from a physical altercation involving another male.
Investigations unveiled that Ralph Butler, 58, of Winder, had journeyed to the Bush Chapel location to confront his girlfriend, Yolanda Hammond, 50, of Winder, about her stealing items from him without his permission.
As the confrontation escalated, an additional male at the scene attempted to mediate, leading to a scuffle between him and Butler, culminating in Butler striking the male, causing head injuries.
The altercation persisted, with Butler continuing to argue with Hammond. The confrontation took a grim turn when Butler resorted to repeatedly stabbing Hammond.
Hammond succumbed to her injuries on-site shortly after police arrived.
The intervening male was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. His injury was assessed as non-life-threatening.
In the aftermath of the assault, Butler fled the scene. With assistance from Barrow County Sheriff's Office, police located Butler Saturday morning just before noon at a residence on Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
