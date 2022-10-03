A Winder woman threatened to shoot and kill her two daughters, according to a report released by Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The oldest of two juvenile daughters called police Sept. 8 and advised her mother threatened to shoot her and her sister via a three-way text. The threats stemmed from an argument between the mother and her daughters over the mother threatening to call child services on them, according to the police report.
The daughter showed police the text message with the sender shown as “Mommy,” which stated, “This b***h ‘gon get shot, “ and “somebody better tell these b*****s I will kill them dead and “[I] ain't playing”
The mother admitted to police the threatened to shoot her daughters. When asked why, she told officers she “hated them right now,” according to the report.
The mother was arrested and charges with two counts of terroristic threats.
The following are other incidents reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 7-Sept. 12:
- Unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any Controlled Substance; manufacturing/deliver/distribute or possess with intent to distribute Controlled Substance- Schedule I; possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving while license suspended or revoked at 520 Argonne Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Criminal damage to property; arson Sept. 7 at 1854 Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton, where a man set fire to his girlfriend’s clothing.
- Simple battery-Family Violence (FV) Sept. 8 at 403 Cedar Creek Road, Winder, where a woman reported her autistic son physically assaulted her by grabbing her arm and slamming it on a car door several times.
- Improper lane change; driving without a valid license; possession of methamphetamine Sept. 8 at University Parkway and Smith Cemetery Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Sept. 9 at Atlanta Hwy. NW and Apalachee Church Road, Auburn, where a traffic investigation was conducted.
- Public drunk; pedestrian under the influence Sept. 9 at Parkway Pointe Drive and Parkway Pointe Blvd., Bethlehem, where a man was reported running in traffic and hitting cars with his fist, scaring multiple people.
- DUI-multiple substances; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Sept. 9 at 1945 Parkway Pointe, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; taillights required Sept. 10 at Tom Miller Road and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a traffic investigation occurred.
- Home invasion with other weapon; criminal trespass (Family Violence); simple battery (Family Violence) Sept. 10 at 832 Brandon Drive, Winder, where a woman broke into her boyfriend’s home by busting through his bedroom window with a brick and after busting the windshield of his car with a brick .
- Battery (Family Violence) Sept. 10 at 506 Stoneridge Drive, Winder, where two men were in a physical altercation inside a residence.
- Driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration Sept. 10 at University Parkway and Wall Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; driving without a valid license Sept. 10 at Bethlehem Road and Atlanta Hwy SE, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Failure to obey stop sign; driving without a valid license; no insurance Sept. 10 at Russell Cemetery Road and E Midland Avenue, Winder, where an vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
- DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change Sept. 10 at Harry McCarty Road and Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where an accident with no injuries occurred.
- Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; battery-Family Violence; criminal damage to property Sept. 10 at 1610 Queens Drive, Winder, where a woman reported her boyfriend attempted to strangle her, struck her in the face and tried blocking her in with his car when she attempted to get away from him.
- Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; DUI-alcohol; failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; driving without license on person; taillights required; hold for other agency Sept. 10 at 230 County Line-Auburn Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Driving while license suspended; speeding Sept. 11 at University Pkwy. and Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-multiple substances; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Sept. 11 at University Parkway and Smith Cemetery Road, Winder, where a man was pulled over with his four-way flashers on with the passenger door open of his vehicle.
- DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages of persons below legal age Sept. 11 at University Parkway and Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- False imprisonment; battery-Family Violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; arrest warrant-misdemeanor; hold for other agency Sept. 11 at 2078 Dooley Town Road, Statham, where a woman reported her boyfriend punched her in the stomach and threatened her multiple times.
- Criminal trespass (Family Violence Sept. 11 at 641 Carla Court, Winder, where a domestic dispute between a married couple occurred.
- Driving without a valid license Sept. 11 at Hwy. 211 NE And Bowman Mill Road, Winder, where a car accident occurred.
- DUI-multiple substances; headlights not working properly Sept. 12 at University Parkway and Harrison Mill Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
