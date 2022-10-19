Winderpalooza 2022

Winderpalooza 2022 planned Nov. 12

The Winder Downtown Business Association is the circus to downtown Winder Nov. 12 for Winderpalooza 2022.

The fall festival will feature live music, circus performers, games, prized, inflatables, handmade crafts, local vendors, cotton candy, popcorn, local food and more will be offered to local residents from 12- 6 p.m.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.