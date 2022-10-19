Winderpalooza 2022 planned Nov. 12

The Winder Downtown Business Association is the circus to downtown Winder Nov. 12 for Winderpalooza 2022.
The fall festival will feature live music, circus performers, games, prized, inflatables, handmade crafts, local vendors, cotton candy, popcorn, local food and more will be offered to local residents from 12- 6 p.m.
The event will be held at the Plaza at N. Jackson Street and will cover portions of East Candler St., E. Athens St. and N Broad St.
The event will be pet friendly.
The event is permitted by the City of Winder to serve beer and wine.
To sponsor the event, direct message @drunkengypsy on Facebook or contact Heather Switzer at 404-729-1349 or email heather@drunkengypsy.com.
