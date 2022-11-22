The City of Winder's 74th Annual Christmas parade is Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
This year's event will feature "Deck the Paws," which is often described as the pregame show to the main event. Participants receive treats and lots of Christmas cuddles. Following the pet parade, is the main event, featuring community floats, musical performances and more. This year's grand Marshall is Terry England. Santa's After Party will follow the parade at Jug Tavern Park, featuring pictures with Santa, s'mores, food trucks, a holiday market and a Christmas DJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.