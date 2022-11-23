The City of Winder is updating its comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance that reflects the city's vision for the future and acknowledges its efforts at managing growth. The city entered into an agreement team of architects at Pond and Company, who have been part of other projects for the city, including the Winder Downtown Master Plan and the Rose Hill Cemetery Master Plan.

The scope of services from Pond will include leading the city through the comprehensive planning process as it creates a vision unique to the city. Pond architects will draft zoning ordinance revisions to address existing issues and align the policies and recommendations of the new plan with existing regulations and standards.

