The City of Winder is updating its comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance that reflects the city's vision for the future and acknowledges its efforts at managing growth. The city entered into an agreement team of architects at Pond and Company, who have been part of other projects for the city, including the Winder Downtown Master Plan and the Rose Hill Cemetery Master Plan.
The scope of services from Pond will include leading the city through the comprehensive planning process as it creates a vision unique to the city. Pond architects will draft zoning ordinance revisions to address existing issues and align the policies and recommendations of the new plan with existing regulations and standards.
Pond created a diagnostic report of the zoning ordinance with an outline of the recommended changes, which city staff will revise to ensure the intentions of the city council are met.
The revisions are planned to be adopted in monthly increments from March to June 2023.
Public engagement is required as part of this process, which will include input residents, property owners, developers, builders and nonprofit leaders so there's an understanding on where the city wants to go and how to get there.
This outreach will be conducted through individual or group interviews, surveys, pop-up events and/or open houses. Pond will also work with the city to form two council-appointed committees - one for each project. The zoning ordinance rewrite project will be assisted by a technical advisory committee and the comprehensive planning process will use a steering committee.
The contract with Pond, which includes zoning code revisions, comprehensive plan, public engagement and adoption will cost the city $183,142.
OTHER BUSINESS:
The Winder City Council made the following decisions during its Nov. 8 voting session:
• A Declaration of Covenant for Annexation for 6.5 acres at 905 Pete Harris Road was approved unanimously.
• A variance application seeking a reduction of the city's setback requirement for freestanding signs from 10 feet to 8.5 feet for a business at 102 W Athens Street, which was recommended for denial by planning staff due to lack of a hardship and was denied for the 8.5 foot setback in a 4-3 vote, but approved unanimously for a 9.6-foot setback.
• A variance requested to reduce the rear yard setback minimum of 50 feet to 6.37 feet for a property located at 1050 Sutherland Drive, was recommended by planning staff for denial due to a lack of hardship, however council approved the request unanimously.
• Final plat for a property located at 305 N Broad St. was approved unanimously.
• Final plat for 46 and 47 Camden Court was approved unanimously.
• A motion to terminate a moratorium on permit, zoning and occupational tax certificate applications for certain tobacco and electronic smoking retail establishments was approved 5-1 with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed.
• The adoption of a budget amendment for all funds for the city for fiscal year 2022 was approved unanimously.
• The restructuring of the fiscal year 2023 authorized staff positions for golf operations department for The Chimneys Golf Course was approved unanimously.
• A budget amendment to the stormwater infrastructure fund for the Kimball Street Stormwater Project in the amount of $250,000 was approved unanimously.
• Acceptance of the 2022 Annual Competition Community Development Block Grant award was approved unanimously.
• The purchase of a bucket truck at a price not to exceed $160,000 was approved unanimously.
• The purchase of three Chevrolet 2WD extended cab Colorado's, priced at $24,837 each and one Chevrolet 1500 crew cab Silverado, priced at $41,952.65 and one Chevrolet 1500 crew cab Silverado from Rick Hendrick Chevrolet at the state contract price of $116,463.95 was approved unanimously.
• The purchase of a Ford Ranger extended cab 4x4 at the price of $32,665 from Wade Ford was approved 5-1 with Terrell opposed.
• The surplus of a 1997 Ford F-150 pick-up and a 2008 Chevrolet C-1500 truck was approved unanimously.
• A contract with Pond and Company in the amount of $183,142 for work required to complete the requested zoning code revsiions, development of the Comprehensive Plan for the City of Winder, manage public engagement process and related support for future presentation of information to council was approved unanimously.
• The purchase of a Xtremem Vac by ODB Leaf Vacuum Truck DCL 500 SM with a hydraulic suction nozzle from environmental products group at the state contract price of $189,632 was approved unanimously.
• The moratorium for plot sales in sections N,P,T and Everlasting of Rose Hill Cemetery was rescinded effective Jan. 1, 2023 in a unanimous vote.
• Authorization of the city attorney to form the Friends of Rose Hill, LLC, apply for 501(c)(3) tax status on behalf of the LLC and authorization of the mayor to execute necessary documents was approved unanimously.
• An intergovernmental development agreement between the City of Winder and the Downtown Development Authority for property at 83 W May St. and authorization. Of the mayor to execute same and all related documents, including a Limited Warranty Deed, transferring the property to the City of Winder Downtown Development Authority was approved unanimously.
• An event permit submitted by Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for their Wreaths Across American Veterans Event at Rose Hill Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. was approved unanimously.
• An amendment to the Charter of the City of Winder to provide for reapportionment of the four City Council wards following the U.S. 2020 Census, to provide for descriptions of each of the four wards and other purposes was approved unanimously.
• The City of Winder holiday schedule for 2023 was approved unanimously.
• The City of Winder meeting schedule for regular meetings and work session of the mayor and city council for 2023 was approved unanimously.
APPOINTMENTS
The council unanimously approved the following appointments:
• A one-year contract to reappoint Larry Steele to serve as prosecutor for the City of Winder Municipal Court.
• A one-year contract to reappoint Stephen W. Nicholas to serve as Judge for the City of Winder Municipal Court.
• Contract to reappoint Marguerite Belline as public defender for the City of Winder Municipal Court.
• David Smith to the Winder Barrow Industrial Building Authority for a five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2027.
• Matthew Bradley to Post 7 of the Downtown Development Authority for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 31, 2026.
• Amelia Finch to Post 3 of the Downtown Development Authority for the remainder of this calendar year and for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026.
• Patricia Stallings to the Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
• Holt Persinger to the Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
• Mike Murray to the Board of Ethics to serve through the remainder of this calendar year and for a full two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Sonny Morris to the Public Facilities Authority for a term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Travis Singley to the Public Facilities Authority for a term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
