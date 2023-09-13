This November, Winder’s Jug Tavern Festival is back and better than ever. Friday night kicks off the Jug Tavern Festival with a concert and fun for the whole family.
Saturday is the main event that will feature live music all day, hot air balloons, food trucks, UGA vs. Missouri game viewing section and more.
