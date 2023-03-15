The City of Winder received five awards at the Southeast Festivals & Events Association conference, including Best Event under $75,000 and Best Poster for its Spooktular event.
Each year, hundreds of cities and festivals across the southeast gather for the Southeast Festival and Events Association conference.
The conference provides continuing education for city event/festival planners. The conference ends with the Kaleidoscope Awards where these organizations are recognized for their outstanding festivals from the previous year.
The City of Winder walked away with five awards, including the coveted Best Festival Award for Spooktacular.
Spooktacular's 'Streets of Treats' won third place for Best Event within an Event and the city's Noon Year's Eve event won second place for Best Children's Event.
“Our 2022 Spooktacular was the biggest it’s ever been, and it feels great to be recognized for all of the hard work our entire city staff put into this event,” said director of special events, Kristin Edwards.
Winder's City Council approved 20 new events for the 2023 calendar year to include the “Thank Goodness It’s First Friday” series that kicks off with Dublin on Athens March 17.
During the Winder City Council's March meeting, two organizations in the community publicly partnered with the City of Winder's 2023 events season.
Presenting sponsor, Akins Ford presented city leaders with $20,000.
Platinum sponsor, Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow, presented their support of $15,000.
"These sponsorships will ensure our events are taken to the next level with unique programming for the entire community. We are so very grateful for their partnership," said Edwards.
