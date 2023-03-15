Winder awarded for events and festivals

The City of Winder's mayor and council and director of special events Kristin Edwards.

 Submitted photo

The City of Winder received five awards at the Southeast Festivals & Events Association conference, including Best Event under $75,000 and Best Poster for its Spooktular event.

Each year, hundreds of cities and festivals across the southeast gather for the Southeast Festival and Events Association conference. 

