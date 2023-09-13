Fall is in the air, and Winder is gearing up to celebrate with its first annual Oktoberfest-themed event, Barrels and Brews on Oct. 6. The event will feature 10 distinct breweries, a costume contest, axe throwing, The Vibe Band in concert and special visit from Willy Wonka to give the first attendees the chance to win a Golden Ticket.
The following breweries will be in attendance:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.