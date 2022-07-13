A Winder woman was arrested June 30 at her residence after she attempted to strangle her adult son. She became angry with him after he lectured her about taking too much medication while he was visiting. She then approached him swinging a shovel towards his head. He sustained no injuries.
The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for attempting to strangle her son and simple assault for swinging a shovel at him.
Other recent incidents reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office from June 27-July 6 include:
• Aggravated assault; simple assault-Family Violence June 30 at 718 Patrick Mill Road, Winder, where a woman strangled her adult son and then swung a shovel at him.
• Simple assault-Family Violence June 29, when a woman turned herself into police on an active warrant after she and her husband were involved in a domestic dispute a week prior.
• Reckless conduct; interfering with drivers view or control June 6 at Rat-Kinney Road and Marixa Drive, Statham, where a man pulled at his girlfriend’s steering wheel, causing her vehicle to spin into a ditch. He then fled the scene on foot.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change; driving while license suspended; consumption/open container June 27 at University Parkway and Jackson Trail Road, Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting June 29 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where two women were seen placing items in bags at self-checkout they didn’t scan (under ringing).
• Too fast for conditions; safety belt violation; consumption/open container; hit and run; improper lane change June 30 at Boss Hardy Road and Clyde Boyd Road, Winder, where an overturned vehicle was reported.
• DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid license; reckless driving; improper lane change; furnishing, purchasing or alcohol for person underage July 2 at 285 Carl Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, where a single-vehicle accident occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; reckless driving; improper lane change July 2 at Pickle Simon Road and Embassy Drive, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Speeding in construction zone; driving with license suspended or revoked July 2 at University Parkway and Harrison Mill Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; driving while license suspended July 6 at Hwy. 82 and Dunahoo Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; hit and run; consumption/open container; following too closely July 2 at Atlanta Hwy. SE and E Midland Ave., Winder, where a woman was stopped after fleeing the scene of a vehicle accident she caused.
• Disorderly conduct July 2 at 1014 Andover Dr., Hoschton, where two intoxicated men were in a physical fight, which injured another person and damaged property.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change July 3 at Atlanta Hwy. and Cosby Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change July 3 at Rockwell Church Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana July 4 at Lighthouse Drive and Lighthouse Way, Winder, where a suspicious vehicle was observed by a law enforcement officer.
• Driving without a valid license; following too closely July 6 at Patrick Mill Road SW and Roxey Maxey Road, Winder, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting July 6 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where a woman was caught stealing $65 worth of merchandise.
• Following too closely; DUI-alcohol July 4 at University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road SW, Winder, where a vehicle accident with no Injuries occurred.
• Failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; driving while license suspended July 5 at West Winder Bypass and Matthews School Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Improper lane change; DUI-drugs July 5 at Carl-Bethlehem Road and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
