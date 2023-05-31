A woman was seen standing on the sidewalk scavenging through a residential trash can on May 24 at North Broad St. and West Kimball Street. There was trash on the road, sidewalk and grass area. The officer reported observing the woman reach into the trash can and throw an item into the road. When asked what she was doing and for her name, the woman didn’t provide a clear reason as to why she was scavenging through the trash can and was making unclear statements.

The arresting officer searched the woman for contraband, weapons and means to escape incident to her arrest. During the search, the officer felt a hard item in the woman’s sternum area, to which she said was a “live fetus.” The officer lifted her jacket and found a necklace with a small tube tied to it and nothing else.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.