A woman was seen standing on the sidewalk scavenging through a residential trash can on May 24 at North Broad St. and West Kimball Street. There was trash on the road, sidewalk and grass area. The officer reported observing the woman reach into the trash can and throw an item into the road. When asked what she was doing and for her name, the woman didn’t provide a clear reason as to why she was scavenging through the trash can and was making unclear statements.
The arresting officer searched the woman for contraband, weapons and means to escape incident to her arrest. During the search, the officer felt a hard item in the woman’s sternum area, to which she said was a “live fetus.” The officer lifted her jacket and found a necklace with a small tube tied to it and nothing else.
The woman was placed under arrest for scavenging and littering.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Simple assault-Family Violence May 24 at 301 Township Lane, where a domestic dispute resulted in an arrest.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle May 22 at 50 Brad Akins Dr., where a woman reported her vehicle was hit while parked in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant May 24 at 115 W May St., where a man known to have an active warrant was seen walking on the sidewalk.
• Arrest warrant; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer May 24 at 206 2nd St. 11, where a property manager reported someone sleeping in a shed behind the apartments, where smoke was observed coming from it and the door locked.
• No insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects May 23 at 20 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Recovered stolen property May 23 at 111 E May St., where a stolen vehicle was impounded.
• No insurance; failure to obey stop sign May 23 at 272 Nancy St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person May 22 at 244 E 5th Ave., where a woman reported receiving a fraudulent bill from Windstream Services.
• Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration; no insurance; possession and use of drug related objects May 22 at 150 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant May 22 at 85 Howard Cir., where officers reveived a report of trespassing.
• Hold for other agency May 21 at 316 N Broad St., where a man wanted out of seven counties was released from the hospital.
• Hands-Free Georgia Act; driving while license suspended May 21 at 209 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced May 21 at 490 Gainesville Hwy.
• Disturbing the peace; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers May 21 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a man requesting a medic for kidney pain and that he hadn’t eaten in four days. The man was agitated because police didn’t take him to the hospital and began cussing at officers and medics, leading to his arrest.
• Arrest warrant May 21 at 160 Windmill Farm Rd., Homer, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle; criminal damage to property May 20 at 83 Exchange Ln, Bethlehem, where a woman reported her vehicle was hit while parked in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant May 20 at 115 Pinkston Ct., where a man with an active warrant was located.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 19 at 206 2nd St., where a theft of a hand gun from a vehicle was reported.
• No insurance May 20 at 137 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz May 20 at 8 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Arrest warrant May 19 at 233 N Broad St., where a man with an active warrant was seen at a gas station.
• Striking fixed object Mat 19 at 401 Gainesville Hwy., where an accident with no injuries occurred involving a man who struck a curb and was seen throwing items into the grass before fleeing the scene on foot.
• Battery-Family Violence May 19 at 255 Elks St., where a man was struck in the face multiple times with a closed fist by his roommate.
• Driving while license suspended; no insurance May 19 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking May 29 at 180 W Athens St., where a woman reported her cell phone stolen.
• Driving without a valid license; improper use of central turn lane May 19 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Burglary-forced entry; theft by taking-motor vehicle (over $1,500) May 19 at 192 E Athens St., where a vehicle was stolen out of a secured lot at a business.
• DUI-drugs; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled substance; no insurance; improper lane change; hit and run May 18 at E May ST., where an accident with no injuries occurred involving the at-fault driver leaving the scene on foot.
• Hold for other agency; following too closely May 18 at 113 N Broad St., where a traffic accident occurred.
