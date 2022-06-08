Lisette Kouassi, of Winder, left her infant and toddler locked in her parked car with the windows up while she went inside TJ Maxx at around 10:30 a.m. May 18.
Once she returned to her vehicle after being dispatched from inside the store,
Kouassi told responding officers she “just went in there for a minute to get a card for the kids’ teacher,” according to the police report.
The witness who called police left to get the children water once police arrived, but when she returned with the water, Kousassi wouldn’t let them have any, according to police. Kouassi was arrested for reckless conduct and placed into custody at the Barrow County Detention Center.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Reckless driving April 27 at Bill Rutledge Road and Southridge Road, Winder, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Terroristic threats and acts May 8 at 60 Huckleberry Ln., Winder, where a suspicious person was reported.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; headlights not working properly May 10 at Groveland Dr. N and Orchard Way, Winder, where a woman with an active warrant initiated two brief vehicle pursuits while getting pulled over.
• Criminal damage to property May 11 at 1228 Dale Dr., Monroe, where a domestic disturbance
between a father and son occurred.
• Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances; reckless driving; driving on wrong side of the road; improper lane change May 11 at Tim Miller Rd and Loganville Hwy., where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; theft by taking – motor vehicle; cruelty to children-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain; reckless driving; reckless conduct; driving without a valid license; brake lights/turn signals not visible at 300 feet or in good working order; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping May 11 at Carl-Bethlehem Rd. and Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man driving his mom’s car without permission fled from a traffic stop and initiated a pursuit with a juvenile in the passenger seat, which ended in a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver.
• Battery-Family Violence May 12 at 1488 Elise Dr., Bethlehem, where a woman punched her boyfriend in the face and slapped him multiple times.
• DUI-alcohol/controlled substance in blood/urine; improper lane change May 12 at Loganville Hwy. and Carter Hill Church Rd., Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Theft by conversion May 12 at 326 Cash Rd., Winder, where a man sold his niece’s truck without her consent.
• Possession of methamphetamine May 12 at 898 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem, where a suspicious person was reported to be laying in a ditch.
• Driving without a valid license; taillights required May 13 at University Pkwy. and Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI of drugs; impeding flow of traffic; no insurance May 13 at University Pkwy. and Barber Creek Rd., Statham, where an intoxicated man was attempting to put his car in drive with the signal light knob, impeding the flow of traffic.
• Criminal damage to property May 14 at 271 E Wright St. 52, Winder, where a woman caused $5,000 worth of damage to the truck of her child’s father with a 9mm handgun.
• DUI-alcohol to the extent it is less safe for the person to drive May 14 at Kilcrease Rd. and Goldenrod Ln., Auburn, where a intoxicated man abandoned his car partially in the roadway after wrecking it into a ditch.
• Criminal trespass- Family Violence May 15 at 901 Downing Dr., Bethlehem, where a man punched a hole in the drywall his home during a domestic dispute with his wife.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) May 16 at 688 Mulberry Rd., Winder, where a man flipped and broke a glass top coffee table in a schizophrenic episode.
• Reckless conduct; improper stopping on roadway; aggressive driving; simple assault May 19 at University Pkwy. And Carl-Bethlehem Rd., where a man shot a gun at another man on the roadway because he “cut him off.”
• DUI of drugs; reckless driving; insufficient use of turn signals May 20 at Hwy. 211 and Old Hog Mountain Rd., Hoschton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Felony arrest warrant; willful obstruction of law enforcement May 16 at 557 Scrooch Ct., where a SWAT team had to turn off the gas, water and power to a residence and breach the front door using a SWAT truck before the suspect surrendered.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) May 17 at 1310 Harmony Church Rd., Auburn, where a mentally ill man intentionally damaged his brother’s Ring doorbell.
• Possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency May 17 at 1357 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton, where a possible vehicle theft was under investigation.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; speeding; improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; failure to obey traffic control device May 17 at Hwy. 82 and Rodd Rd., Winder, where a man on a motorcycle initiated a vehicle pursuit with police.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; speeding in construction zone; hold for other agency May 18 at University Pkwy. and Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of cocaine; DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change; possession of drug related objects May 18 at Hog Mountain Rd. and Argonne Rd., Winder, where an officer observed a BOLO (be on the lookout) vehicle.
• Battery-Family Violence May 17 at 869 Georgetown Dr., Winder, where a juvenile was reported to have bruises after being hit with a belt.
• Battery-Family Violence May 17 at 1012 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn, where a woman attacked her husband, leaving bleeding scratched on his face.
• DUI-drugs May 18 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted after an officer observed a man lying in a parking lot beside his truck.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects May 19 at 1233 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hit and run; following too closely; driving while license suspended or revoked; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration May 19 at University Parkway and Hwy. 81 East Ramp/ Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where an SUV rear-ended another vehicle and drove away from the scene.
• Simple battery-Family Violence May 19 at 916 Loganville Hwy., where a physical domestic dispute occurred.
• Simple assault – Family Violence; terroristic threats May 20 at 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn, where a man swung a walking cane at a woman and began chasing her with it during a domestic dispute.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than one ounce; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change; furnishing/purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m. May 21 at University Pkwy. and Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol to the extent it is less safe for the person to drive; reckless driving; speeding May 21 at Atlanta Hwy. SE and Hardigree Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding May 21 at University Pkwy. and Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI- multiple substances May 21 at Tallassee Rd. and Hwy. 82, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI of drugs May 21 at Hwy. 82 and Tallassee Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (unlawful entry); theft by shoplifting May 25 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was caught on video shoplifting $57 worth of merchandise after already being prohibited entry from the store.
