A woman was reported missing Oct. 7 by a longtime family friend she was staying with after she walked off and couldn’t be located.
A week prior to her disappearance, she had reached out for help as she has been staying in abandoned houses in a neighboring county. She had received a ride from a stranger, who she said took her bag with her identification and had left her stranded at a gas station about an hour away.
The family friend agreed to let her stay at his house. He later learned she had drug and alcohol issues in addition to ongoing mental health issues. He spoke with her mother, who said she was diagnosed with hearing voices and doesn’t have regular access to her prescription medicine. He also told police he bought her alcohol because she said it helped with the voices, but that it caused her to become angry very quickly, so he refused to buy her any more.
He told police she had been making suicidal statements, such as she didn’t want to wake up and that she can’t deal with life anymore. He said she had made similar statements the morning she left but never said anything directly about wanting to kill herself.
The man’s wife said she had been with her multiple times in the last week and found her talking to herself out loud. The morning she disappeared, she had been asking for more alcohol, but the couple she was living with refused. She then walked off from the home and told the couple she was headed to a store in Statham to find someone to buy her alcohol, then find somewhere to go to “talk to God” as she was carrying two bibles.
The couple checked all the gas stations in Statham and several parks and two churches in Statham and could not locate her. They called the police due to her mental state.
On Oct. 8, police received a call from a man who said he found her at a gas station on Jefferson Hwy. sitting outside and appeared to be under the influence and confused. He asked if she needed a place to stay, and she told him she did and that she needed "to get her kids and leave Georgia before Jesus comes back," according to police. He advised officers he was later informed by a friend she was reported missing. The woman was located and voluntarily went to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow to receive mental health help.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change Oct. 12 at Rockwell Church Road NE/Moon Bridge Rd., Winder, where a single vehicle crash with injuries occurred.
• Driving without a valid license Oct. 4 at 940 Haymon Morris Rd., Winder, where an unlicensed driver struck another vehicle while backing out of a parking space.
• Trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine Oct. 7 at 304 W Candler St., Winder, where a passenger of a vehicle involved in a vehicle pursuit got out of the car and discarded narcotics in the bushes of a residence before fleeing on foot.
• False imprisonment; aggravated assault (2); criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence Oct. 5 at 1058 Octavia Ct., Winder, where a man was arrested after smashing his ex-girlfriend’s phone, holding a gun to her head, punching her multiple times, strangling her to the point she couldn’t speak and refusing to allow her to leave his home.
• Public drunk; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Oct. 15 at 912 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where an intoxicated man was reported at a fast food restaurant,
• DUI-under age 21; reckless driving; consumption/open container of alcohol in passenger area; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage to persons below legal age; improper lane change; expired license plate; class D license holder operating vehicle between 12-6 a.m. Oct. 9 at University Pkwy. /Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident occurred.
• DUI-drugs; speeding Oct. 10 at University Pkwy. / Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Following too closely; no insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended registration Oct. 12 at University Pkwy. / Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Aggravated assault; reckless conduct; criminal damage to property at 903 Vinings Dr., Winder, where gun shots were reported.
• Simple battery- Family Violence; Battery-Family Violence Oct. 9 at 515 Mackinaw Dr., Bethlehem, where two men were in a physical altercation.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 12 at Loganville Hwy. and Carter Hill Church Rd., Winder, where a couple going through a divorce has a verbal argument and the man took the woman’s phone and drove away with it.
• Driving without a valid license; improper lane change; safety belt violation; hold for other agency Oct. 6 at Freeman Brock Rd., County-Line Auburn Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking at 608 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where a man reported his girlfriend transferred money from his bank account to her CashApp account while he was in jail.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Oct. 12 at 658 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a man was parked in a parking lot of a closed business.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; hold for other agency Oct. 9 at 649 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a woman and two men were fighting in a parking lot.
• Loitering and prowling; Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) Oct. 5 at 870 Cajon Lane, Bethlehem, where an intoxicated man was knocking on someone’s front door late at night and walking in their yard.
• PUI Oct. 12 at 844 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a suspicious person was reported.
• Failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; driving without a valid license Oct. 9 at Atlanta Hwy./ Cosby Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; hit and run; following too closely; driving while license suspended or revoked Oct. 5 at Loganville Hwy./ Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem, where a man had struck another vehicle then went home.
• Theft by taking Sept. 23 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a women previously charged with stealing $700 from a register where she worked turned herself into police.
• Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers; pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway when sidewalk not available Oct. 4 at Haymon Morris Rd./Crown Park Dr., Bethlehem, where a man was walking too close to the roadway.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 3 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where two women were caught stealing merchandise by not scanning them in the self check-out register.
• Driving without a valid license Oct. 7 at E Wright St./Embassy Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Oct. 6 at Atlanta Hwy., and Glenn Jackson Rd., Statham, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Battery-Family Violence Oct. 7 at 631 County Line-Auburn Rd., winder, where a woman reported her husband dragged her across the concrete in front of their home.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; reckless driving; speeding in construction zone; improper lane change; improper passing; failure to obey traffic control device; hold for other agency Oct. 13 at University Pkwy. /Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a vehicle pursuit occurred.
• Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children-3rd degree Oct. 7 at 705 Michael Dr., Winder, where a woman slapped another woman in front of two juveniles.
• Driving without a valid license; operating unauthorized vehicle with blue lights Oct. 4 at Monroe Hwy. and Watson Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; driving while license suspended Oct. 7 at Chicken Lyle Rd./Hawk Creek Trl., Winder, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• DUI-drugs Oct. 7 at Apalachee Church Rd./River Trace, Auburn, where a vehicle was reported stopped in the middle of the roadway and a male walking around outside the car who seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.
• Theft by taking; criminal damage to property; battery-Family Violence; violation of Family Violence Order Oct. 3 at 271 E Wright St., Winder, where a domestic dispute resulted in a man disassembling the ignition in a woman’s car, striking her in the face with a black cord and then left in her car.
• Theft by receiving stolen property; possession of methamphetamine at 19 Parker Rd., Auburn, where a stolen trailer/camper was reported.
• Theft by shoplifting at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where three unknown females left a store without paying for three items, including a vacuum, a small refrigerator and a mixer.
• Battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence at 1224 Boss Hardy Rd, Auburn, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend hit her and choked her when trying to retrieve some of his belongings at her home.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less Oct. 6 at 642 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a woman reported her son was off his medications, was having an anxiety attack and began walking down the road.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police for a felony offense; striking fixed object; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; too fast for conditions; improper lane change; improper passing in no passing zone; probation violation-felony; arrest warrant Oct. 4 at Harmony Grove Church Rd./Breanna Ct., Auburn, where a vehicle pursuit occurred.
