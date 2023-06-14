The Winder Police Department was dispatched to an accident with no injuries at 197 West Athens Street just before midnight on June 6. Upon arriving, the responding deputy observed a vehicle on the sidewalk that had struck a guardrail, but no one was found inside the vehicle. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle at his residence nearby, who said it was his wife who was driving the vehicle and she told him she was “spun out” by her ex-husband.
Upon contacting his wife inside the residence, officers report she immediately became irate, yelling, cursing and knocking objects over. Due to her not complying with law enforcement to come out of the residence to speak with them, she was escorted out and placed in handcuffs.
While being escorted out of the home, she attempted to face the officers and eventually spat in an officer’s face.
Officers later discovered two open containers, one almost empty and one-half empty, inside the vehicle involved in the accident. The woman was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and the following warrants were obtained: DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption /open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; striking fixed object; criminal damage to property; driving without a valid license; disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2); expired driver’s license.
The following are other incidents the Winder Police Department recently reported:
• No insurance: knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration June 4 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; window tint violation June 3 at Lakeshore Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated stalking: violation of Family Violence Order June 3 at 415 Missi Ln., where a woman reported finding a hidden camera in her home.
• Theft by deception June 3 at 318 Ryan Rd., where a woman reported being scammed by a company via Cash App.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking June 3 at 79 E Athens St., where a man reported his vehicle damaged in a parking lot.
• Traffic complaint June 3 at 3rd Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass June 3 at 93 E May St., where a suspicious person was reported.
• Disorderly conduct June 2 at 55 E May St., where a customer was yelling at an employee inside a store.
• Damage to property June 2 at 416 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where an accident with no injuries occurred.
• Deposit account fraud (bad checks) June 2 at 233 N Broad St., where the manager of a gas station reported receiving a bad check that had been cashed at his store.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; arrest warrant June 2 at 22 Lee St., where an inmate transport was conducted during which narcotics were found on the inmate’s person.
• Criminal trespass June 2 at 235 Glen Ave., where a woman reported she believed her boyfriend threw a brick and busted the front windshield of her car
• No insurance; expired license plate; brake lights required June 7 at 53 Monroe Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• All other offense June 7 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a woman reported receiving terroristic threats from a man whom she owed money.
• Theft by taking-motor vehicle; financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud; theft by taking June 7 at 325 Dreamland Ct., where a man reported his vehicle stolen along with an iPad and MacBook from a couple staying with him at an Airbnb.
• Theft by deception June 3 at 22 Pinkston Oaks Cir., where a man reported he received an Amazon package containing items of much lesser value than what he had ordered.
• All other offense June 6 at 416 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a man was in an altercation with a family inside the movie theater, which resulted in the family being removed from the theater.
• Arrest warrant June 6 at 555 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Theft by deception June 5 at 900 Dogwood Trail, where a woman reported $8500 was taken from her through bitcoin machines.
• Headlight requirements: driving while license suspended June 6 at 25 S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Family Violence battery: violation of Family Violence Order June 5 at 193 W Athens St., where a woman was arrested for snatching her boyfriend’s phone out of his hands aggressively, causing him to bleed.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony; DUI-alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude police; criminal trespass (Family Violence); broken taillight lens; interference with government property; defective tires June 4 at Apperson Drive, where a domestic dispute occurred involving a mentally unstable man with a gun.
• Urban camping June 4 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a man was found sleeping in a parking lot.
• Battery-Family Violence June 4 at 178 Bush Chapel Dr., where a woman reported her boyfriend punched her with a closed fist multiple times to the point her eye was swollen shut.
