Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.