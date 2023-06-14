The Winder Police Department was dispatched to an accident with no injuries at 197 West Athens Street just before midnight on June 6. Upon arriving, the responding deputy observed a vehicle on the sidewalk that had struck a guardrail, but no one was found inside the vehicle. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle at his residence nearby, who said it was his wife who was driving the vehicle and she told him she was “spun out” by her ex-husband.

Upon contacting his wife inside the residence, officers report she immediately became irate, yelling, cursing and knocking objects over. Due to her not complying with law enforcement to come out of the residence to speak with them, she was escorted out and placed in handcuffs.

