According to the victim's boyfriend and eye witness to the incident, a purple Dodge Charger with three passengers stopped in the roadway on Lighthouse Way and struck a pedestrian, Lara Alvin, with intention during a confrontation.
According to Price, the occupants of the Charger were stalking and harassing her and Alvin at 51 Oceanliner Trail, driving past their home and throwing trash in their yard. In response to the stalking, Alvin’s boyfriend chased the Charger around the corner to confront its occupants. Alvin and Price followed to try to diffuse the situation.
When the women exited the vehicle, the driver of the Charger sped up and hit Alvin with the front passenger side of the vehicle, sending her an unknown distance in the air and coming to a rest in the roadway 40-50 feet away from the impact.
The occupants of the Charger drove off without returning to the scene.
Alvin was transported to Athens Regional Medical Center with an unknown extent of injuries. The scene was turned over to Winder Criminal Investigation Division and remains under investigation.
Woman’s car stolen by homeless friend in need, car’s location remains unknown
Winder Police responded to a stolen vehicle report Nov. 29 at 80 Sims Road at around 10 a.m. after a woman reported she believed Kelly Carder, who had been staying at her house for about three weeks, had taken her vehicle while she was asleep. Earlier that morning, Carder called police when she thought someone was breaking into the house, but it was the victim coming home from a night out. After police left following Carder’s call, the victim told Carder to go to the hospital to get checked out as she believed Carder was having a mental breakdown, but Carder refused.
The victim said when she went to bed, Carder was laying on the sofa and when she woke up later that morning, Carder and her car was gone. The victim told police she believes Carder may have in her possession an unknown gun from the house. She added that Carder told her earlier that morning she was ready to end her life and she should just “cut her own throat.”
Later that day, after police had reported the vehicle as stolen, it was seen traveling out of Winder city limits. Carder had called the victim and advised she was on her way back to the residence and told her she was sorry. While police were talking to the victim at her home, Carder walked up and was detained due to possibly having a gun in her possession. Carder was found with a pocketknife in her possession, but no gun. After being read her Miranda Rights, she refused to speak to police.
While speaking further with the victim, police learned advised her debit card had a charge at a gas station in Gwinnett County and the card was used in the vehicle Carder was suspected of stealing. After providing a description of her debit cards, police confirmed a card matching the description was one of the items taken off Carder when she was searched suspected of being in possession of a firearm. The victim’s house key and car key were also found on Carder, however the vehicle’s whereabouts remain unknown. The last FLOCK hit of the vehicle was around 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Dee Kennedy Road and Brooks Trail in Barrow County, according to Winder PD.
Carder was charged with felony theft by taking and felony financial transaction card theft.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder PD:
• Improper lane change; DUI-alcohol Nov. 24 at 56 S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted
• No insurance Nov. 24 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency Nov. 24 at 233 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 25 at 150 Pinkston Ct.
• Cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence; simple assault- Family Violence Nov. 25 at 191 Bellview St., where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 25 at 3015 Lexington Rd., Athens, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property Nov. 25 at 372 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a woman lost her purse.
• Lost/found property Nov. 26 at W Candler St., where two license tags were found lying in the road.
• Speeding; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects Nov. 26 at Miles Patrick Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hit and run; hit and run resulting in serious injury or death; aggravated battery Nov. 26 at Lighthouse Way, where
• Lost and found property Nov. 26 at 175 Second St., where a woman reported her wallet missing.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 26 at 25 E Midland Ave.
• Missing person Nov. 26 at 116 W May St., where an officer made contact with a male and female hanging out at a closed business and determined the female was reported missing by the Winder PD. The woman told police she was aware she was reported missing by her mother and advised she is fine and living at another residence in Winder.
• Aggravated assault; aggravated battery Nov. 26 at 120 2nd St., where a man cut another man in the face with a knife.
• Aggravated assault; reckless conduct Nov. 27 at 46 W May St., where shots fired were reported.
• Public drunkenness; disorderly conduct; entry upon property Nov. 26 at 490 Gainesville Hwy., where a man was attempting to get into his neighbors back door.
• Burglary; theft by taking; criminal trespass Nov. 27 at 120 2nd St., where a woman reported stolen items from her apartment.
• Loitering, prowling Nov. 27 at 42 Piedmont Dr., where a man was found scavenging behind a closed business.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (FV) Nov. 27 at 169 W Athens St., where a married couple had a physical altercation.
• Criminal trespass Nov. 27 at 177 W Athens St., where a man’s driver-side window was busted while parked at a hotel parking lot.
• Domestic disturbance Nov. 27 at 541 Scrooch Ct., where a man reported his fiancé has placed her hands on him.
• Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Nov. 28 at 59 W May St., where a woman told officers two men were fighting.
• Criminal damage to property Nov. 25 at 225 Dreamland Cir., where a man reported his vehicle was damaged while parked in a parking lot.
• Driving without valid license; failure to obey traffic control device Nov. 28 at 15 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 28 at 80 W Wright St.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 29 at 120 Northridge Dr.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 28 at 39 E May St., where a homeless man was sitting behind a closed business.
• No insurance; expired license plate Nov. 29 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted
• Theft by taking Nov. 29 at 765 Humphrey Dr., where a man reported his ex-girlfriend stole an item from his vehicle.
• Suspicious activity Nov. 27 at 84 E May St., where a business discovered a debit card wedged into the door frame as if someone has attempted to gain entry.
