According to the victim's boyfriend and eye witness to the incident, a purple Dodge Charger with three passengers stopped in the roadway on Lighthouse Way and struck a pedestrian, Lara Alvin, with intention during a confrontation.

According to Price, the occupants of the Charger were stalking and harassing her and Alvin at 51 Oceanliner Trail, driving past their home and throwing trash in their yard. In response to the stalking, Alvin’s boyfriend chased the Charger around the corner to confront its occupants. Alvin and Price followed to try to diffuse the situation.

