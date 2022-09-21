A woman was charged with disorderly conduct Sept. 8 after she caused a scene after a Barrow County school bus picked up her child from what she believed to be the wrong location next door to her home.
The bus observer advised the driver was new and they were still working out the route for the school year, but the new location next door would be her child’s permanent pick-up location for the rest of the year. She was told to reach out to the transportation department if she had any further questions. The driver then closed the door and continued driving.
The woman followed the bus nearly two miles to the next pick-up location, where a group of children loaded onto the bus. The woman begins hitting the door and puts her hand in the doors as they were closing. When the driver opened the door to release her hand, the woman entered the bus. The observer stood up and told her, “You’re not allowed on the bus, there are minor children on here,” to which the woman responded, “shut the f**k up or I’ll spit on you.”
She then preceded to remove her child from the first seat behind the bus driver. While doing so, she continued using excessive profanity towards her child’s bus driver and the observer.
When the bus driver and observer met with police, they advised the woman’s child was recently removed from the bus for disciplinary reasons and that she was under the impression the bus not picking up her child from her home as a form of retaliation.
The observer told police the children on the bus were very concerned for the woman’s child after the incident and kept asking if she was okay and “why that lady was acting like that.” The observer said the children on the bus were obviously frightened after the incident.
The Winder Police Department later issued the woman a citation at her home for disorderly conduct.
The following are other incidents reported to the Winder Police Department from Sept. 8-14:
• Arrest warrant services Sept. 8 at 74 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Winder, where woman reported her son was making suicidal threats and had a mental problem.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; headlight requirement violation Sept. 8 at Atlanta Highway SE, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunkenness Sept. 9 at 7 S Center Street, where a man was found laying on the sidewalk sleeping and wearing only one shoe.
• Arrest warrant services Sept. 11 at 1935 Hwy. 211, Hoschton, where Braselton Police Department had handcuffed a wanted person out of Winder.
• Arrest warrant Sept. 10 at 26 E Wright Street, Winder, where a woman with an active felony warrant was arrested at her home.
• Aggravated battery Sept. 11 at 142 W Candler Street, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 11 at 555 Stan Evans Drive, Jefferson, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related obkects; brake lights required Sept. 11 at 93 E May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunkenness Sept. 12 at 369 Turtle Creek Drive, where an intoxicated woman was inside someone else’s garage and entered their home thinking it was her residence.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or other felony; financial transaction card fraud; financial transaction card theft; criminal damage to property; theft by taking Sept. 12 at 175 2nd Street, where a man reported his front passenger windows of his vehicle were shattered and his wallet stolen while parked at the new tennis court at Victor Lord Park.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Sept. 13 at 210 S Broad Street, where a woman’s front side window of her car was busted out while in the yurt area parking lot at Fort Yargo State Park.
• Lost/found property Sept. 6 at 247 N Broad Street, where a woman reported a dealership vehicle tag stolen.
• Theft by taking Sept. 10 at 53 Polite Road, where a man reported a dealership vehicle tag stolen.
• Aggravated assault; kidnapping; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence Sept. 13 at 767 Humphry Drive, where a man attacked his wife at their residence.
• Battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence Sept. 13 at 22 E Williams Street, Winder, where a man reported his girlfriend attempted to run him over with her car.
• Battery-Family Violence Sept. 13 at 126 Circle Drive, where a woman sprayed cleaner and hit her husband in the face then reported to police he was the aggressor.
• Driving while license suspended Sept. 14 at 187 E May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant-misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; bicycle equipment requirement Sept. 14 at W May Street, where a man was riding a bicycle in the roadway without lights.
• Driving while license suspended; drugs kept in original container Sept. 14 at N Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Sept. 15 at 4425 Memorial Drive, Decatur, where an inmate transport occurred at Dekalb County Jail.
