DUI-Driving Under the Influence of alcohol; improper lane change; disorderly conduct April 15 at County Line Road, Auburn, where an underage intoxicated woman wrecked her mom’s car and was acting erratically.
Driving while license suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer April 20 at 669 Atlanta Hwy, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Driving without a valid license; taillights required April 22 at Carl-Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls April 22 at 653 Blair Court, where a domestic dispute was reported between a disabled woman and her intoxicated son.
Family Violence Batter-second offense; criminal trespass April 22 at 820 Ruswood Circle, Winder, where a woman was physically violent towards her husband.
Driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI April 16 at University Parkway/Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Reeing/attempting to elude police; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; reckless driving; no lighted headlights after sunset; driving without a valid license April 23 at Carl Bethlehem Road/Patrick Mill Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop occurred and the driver initiated a vehicle pursuit before fleeing on foot before being caught by officers.
DUI; reckless driving; improper stopping/standing/parking within an intersection at McElhannon Road and Bethlehem Church Road in Bethlehem, where a man was slumped over asleep in his car while at an intersection.
Driving while license suspended or revoked April 24 at Patrick Mill Road and Matthews School Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Driving without a valid license; starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed three inches by three inches April 24 at Hwy. 211/Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Driving while license suspended; improper lance change; tag light required April 24 at Atlanta Hwy. NW/Auburn Station Dr., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Terroristic threats April 25 at 2143 Kirkland Drive, Statham, where a man and woman accused each other of threatening physical violence.
Battery-Family Violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement April 25 at 1822 Miller Lake Drive, Winder, where a woman hit her sister in the face while intoxicated.
Battery-Family Violence; reckless conduct April 26 at 706 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, where a man punched his girlfriend in the face.
Driving while license suspended or revoked; improper lane change April 26 at 1244 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a truck drove into a ditch.
Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer; seat belt violation April 27 at Carl-Bethlehem Road and Caesar Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Battery April 28 at 752 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a woman threw a wooden log at a man, injuring him.
Theft by shoplifting April 28 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a homeless man was caught stealing Pokémon cards and a magazine.
Possession of methamphetamine April 29 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where shoplifting was reported.
