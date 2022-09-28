An officer with the Winder Police Department (WPD) drove by a man and woman standing behind their car stopped on the side of the road near Atlanta Avenue. He stopped to see if they needed help, but they advised they didn’t and that they were just talking. As the officer left, he checked the GCIC system to see if either of them had outstanding warrants, which returned the woman was wanted out of Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett and Oconee counties.
The officer attempted to locate her again and observed the car had pulled into Victor Lord Park and pulled up to another officer with the WPD. When the officer got out, he only observed the man to be in the vehicle.
When he asked where the woman was, he advised she went up the street on her bicycle, but didn’t give any further details. While talking to an eye witness, the officer noticed a bicycle fall against the corner of a house across the street. When he walked behind the house, he observed the woman trying to hide in kudzu. The woman complied to orders to come out and she was arrested with two felony arrest warrants and three holds with other agencies without incident and transported to Barrow County Detention Center.
The following are other incidents reported to the Winder Police Department Sept. 15-21:
- Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 20 at 19 W May Street, where a man known by police to have an active warrant was seen standing at Waffle House.
- Hit and run Sept. 20 at N Broad St., where a man reported he rear-ended a black Ford pick-up truck, but the driver left the scene.
- Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; lighted headlights Sept. 20 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft of lost or mislaid property Sept. 19 at 764 City Pond Road, where a woman reported losing her wallet at City Pond Park.
- Possession of methamphetamine; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; possession and use of drug related objects Sept. 19 at 243 W May St., where suspicious activity involving a male and female arguing in a parking lot of a business was reported.
- Damage to property Sept. 18 at 184 Bush Chapel Drive, where a woman reported her grandfather’s vehicle was stolen, along with his license plate and all four tires were slashed.
- Simple assault-Family Violence; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Sept. 18 at 181 Georgia Ave., where a domestic dispute occurred.
- Possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; driving while license suspended; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Sept. 17 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol; improper lane change Sept. 17 at 321 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant; hold for other agency Sept. 17 at 67 Atlanta Ave. B, where a woman with an active warrant was seen stopped on the side of the road.
- Theft by shoplifting Sept. 16 at 56 S Broad St., where a man stole a Smart Water bottle from a convenience store.
- Public drunkenness; disturbing the peace Sept. 16 at 189 Bellview St., where a suspicious intoxicated male was reported at the Winder¬¬ Public Library being disruptive.
- Driving while license suspended; no insurance Sept. 15 at 39 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Criminal trespass Sept. 15 at 176 W Athens St., where a business owner reported someone tried to break into a shed located next door to her business and damaged the lock.
- Theft by deception Sept. 15 at 230 Georgia Ave., where a woman was scammed out of $1,000 in a phone scam. Pg 65
- Public drunkenness Sept. 15 at N Broad St., where a man was found lying on the sidewalk sleeping.
- Damage to property Sept. 15 at 133 W Athens Street, where a car accident occurred.
- Theft of lost or mislaid property Sept. 15 at 755 Exchange Circle, where a firearm was reported stolen from a hotel room.
