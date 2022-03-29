Doing what you love is something we all hope to achieve in life, although we all have different passions and take different paths towards reaching that common goal.
As Barrow County's first black woman to be elected Clerk of Superior Court, Janie Jones has done exactly that. She not only gets to wake up each day and do what she loves, she inspires those around her to do the same. A true breath of fresh air in the community, which she loves to serve.
Jones originally came to Winder as a child, when her single mother was relocated by her employer from Indiana. After a quick stint in Lawrenceville, Jones and her family later settled in Winder, where she attended middle school and high school.
As a teenager at Winder-Barrow High School, Jones played basketball and ran track and "I've been a Dogg ever since," she said.
As an active member of a women's kickball team, Jones said she still loves sports and makes it a point to remain athletic.
"I stay up to date with my ripping and my running," she said.
Jones was elected in 2020, when she "went out on a limb" in running for public office as she had previously been in the private sector as a paralegal for a law firm in Lawrenceville for over 20 years.
"I always did business with clerk's offices in surrounding counties, " she said, "so I had a feel for the court system, but I never in my wildest dreams ever thought I'd run for office," she said.
Jones said she didn’t run for public office because she wanted to be the first black clerk in Barrow County, she ran because she wanted to be a better clerk so that she can better serve the community.
As an elected official, Jones' position as clerk is held accountable by the people every four years. Jones and her staff serve as the general record keepers of the county's court records and vital records and garnishments.
In her time as clerk, Jones and her staff has been busy "getting the office up to speed."
"It's not something you can flip a light switch on. It takes time and preparation," she said about the undertaking her and her staff have taken on in modernizing the county's recordkeeping practices.
"I love doing what I do," she said, "as long as my community is happy, I'm happy."
An active member in the community, "I'm always trying to boom up Barrow," she said, adding that she participates in some community outreach initiative in the area as a way to fulfill her servant's heart.
As a mother of two girls, ages 29 and 12, Jones said at the end of the day, "it's all about the kids."
"Kids are the future. I want everyone to look up to somebody, whether it’s a clerk, judge, sheriff, anyone."
As bi-racial woman, with a white mother and black father, Jones said, "I come from both sides of the world. I grew up with different cultures, different atmospheres, but I have the best of both worlds."
"I am who I am and everyone of every color always embraces me. "
According to one of Jones' colleagues, Tonya Chatman, Barrow County Superior Court Clerk , "Mrs. Jones is exceptional. She's truly one of a kind."
"As a young woman, Mrs. Jones is a person that I aspire to be like. She has truly been a blessing to us here in the Clerk's Office," said Chatman.
" Janie treats us like equals and helps with everything, said Barrow County Superior Deputy Clerk, Julie King , "she makes work not seem like work, more of a friend get together."
"We all enjoy each other’s company and she has an amazing support system with us. I am truly blessed to have this job with Janie," said King.
"Everyone will always holler, 'I have the best staff', but I scream I have the best staff," Jones said. "I have to give the utmost to God and my community. I couldn’t be more grateful for the citizens I serve."
"I love Barrow County, I would never leave."
