WoodmenLife donates flag to Barrow County Historic Society

Trustees of the Barrow County Historical Society recently received an American flag donation from WoodmenLife – Winder Chapter #1395.
Society trustee and WoodmanLife member Jimmie Shedd learned of the desire of trustees to replace the American flag, which had previously stood in the Historic Courthouse conference room, where Barrow County officials allow the Historic Society trustees to hold monthly meetings. Shedd was able to make the contacts to secure the flag, which he and fellow WoodmenLife member Clifton Shedd presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.